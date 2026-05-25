PFN Lagos Chapter take to the streets to protest rising insecurity

PFN Lagos Chapter take to the streets to protest rising insecurity

Lagos PFN takes to the streets over rising insecurity: Yemi Davids, Apostle Iren lead protest

Lagos PFN members led by Pastors Yemi Davids and Emmanuel Iren staged a peaceful protest over rising insecurity and deadly attacks across Nigeria.

PFN Lagos members marched in protest against worsening insecurity across Nigeria.

Pastors Yemi Davids and Apostle Emmanuel Iren led the peaceful demonstration after a national fasting programme.

The protest follows fresh deadly attacks in Kwara and growing public frustration over kidnappings and banditry.

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Members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos chapter, have taken to the streets in a peaceful demonstration over the worsening security situation across Nigeria, with prominent pastors Yemi Davids and Emmanuel Iren leading the march.

The protest followed a three-day national fasting and prayer program declared by the PFN, calling on the federal government to take urgent action against the rising wave of banditry, kidnapping, and violence affecting communities across the country.

PFN Lagos Chapter take to the streets to protest rising insecurity

The demonstration comes against the backdrop of a string of deadly attacks across Nigeria in recent weeks.

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Announced today in Kwara State, bandits struck two communities in two consecutive days over the weekend. On Saturday night, gunmen invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye in Ikiran village, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.

Less than 24 hours later, suspected bandits stormed the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area, setting the Emir's palace ablaze and abducting about 10 residents including women and children. Security forces have since launched rescue operations but no official police statement has been issued.

PFN Lagos Chapter take to the streets to protest rising insecurity

The attacks are part of a broader pattern of insecurity that has drawn growing public outrage across the country.

Footage from the protest, which circulated widely on social media, showed PFN members and church leaders marching peacefully through the streets of Lagos. The demonstrators called for immediate government intervention to address the impact of insecurity on families, businesses, and worship communities nationwide.

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The involvement of well-known figures like Yemi Davids and Apostle Emmanuel Iren drew significant attention online, with many Nigerians commending the move as a bold public stand by the church. Others used the moment to debate the broader role of religious leaders in political and security matters.

PFN Lagos Chapter take to the streets to protest rising insecurity

The PFN is yet to release a formal statement on the scale of mobilisation or next steps following the demonstration.

The Lagos PFN protest adds to mounting public pressure on authorities to move faster and more decisively on security. With attacks hitting communities, prayer grounds, and royal palaces in recent weeks, religious leaders appear unwilling to remain silent.

As of the time of filing this report, no response has been issued by federal authorities.

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