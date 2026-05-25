$100 Google Play Gift Card to Naira: Best Rates

You’ve searched “Google Play card $100 to Naira.” You’ve gotten blog posts with rates from three months ago and platforms that show you one number before you submit and a different one after. None of that helps you.

So here is a direct answer: a $100 Google Play gift card issued in the USA is worth ₦96,000 – ₦106,000 on ApexPay today. A $100 card issued in Mexico is worth ₦1,500 – ₦11,500. Same “$100” printed on both. A gap of over ₦94,000 between them.

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Before you trade, confirm three things: 1. Country of issue — USA pays the most. Mexico pays the least. Check the back of the card or the gift card email. 2. Denomination — is it actually $100, or is the face value in a local currency that happens to say “$100”? 3. Physical card or Ecode — physical cards pay slightly more. Ecodes are digital codes without a physical card.

​Google Play Card $100 to Naira — ApexPay Rates (2026)

These are ApexPay’s live rates for Google Play gift cards as of 2026. Always confirm your live rate on Apexpay before trading.​

USA Physical ($15–$500) ₦960 – ₦1,060 per $1 ₦96,000 – ₦106,000 USA Ecode ($15–$500) ₦920 – ₦1,020 per $1 ₦92,000 – ₦102,000 UK Physical (£15–£500) ₦780 – ₦880 per £1 ₦78,000 – ₦88,000 UK Ecode (£15–£500) ₦740 – ₦840 per £1 ₦74,000 – ₦84,000 EUR Physical (€15–€500) ₦800 – ₦900 per €1 ₦80,000 – ₦90,000 EUR Ecode (€15–€500) ₦760 – ₦860 per €1 ₦76,000 – ₦86,000 CHF Physical (15–500) ₦780 – ₦880 per CHF ₦78,000 – ₦88,000 CHF Ecode (25–500) ₦740 – ₦840 per CHF ₦74,000 – ₦84,000 CAD Physical ($15–$500) ₦540 – ₦640 per CAD$ ₦54,000 – ₦64,000 CAD Ecode ($15–$500) ₦500 – ₦600 per CAD$ ₦50,000 – ₦60,000 AUD Physical ($15–$500) ₦440 – ₦540 per AUD$ ₦44,000 – ₦54,000 AUD Ecode ($25–$500) ₦400 – ₦500 per AUD$ ₦40,000 – ₦50,000 NZD Physical ($25–$500) ₦390 – ₦490 per NZD$ ₦39,000 – ₦49,000 NZD Ecode ($25–$500) ₦350 – ₦450 per NZD$ ₦35,000 – ₦45,000 UAE Physical / Ecode ₦100 – ₦200 per unit ₦10,000 – ₦20,000 Poland Physical / Ecode ₦70 – ₦170 per unit ₦7,000 – ₦17,000

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​Rates update in real time on ApexPay. Confirm your live rate before trading.

Physical Card vs Ecode

On a $100 USA Google Play card, the physical card pays ₦96,000 – ₦106,000. The same value as an Ecode pays ₦92,000 – ₦102,000. That’s a ₦4,000 difference.

The reason for the gap: Ecodes are digital codes with no attached purchase receipt and no barcode for physical verification. They carry a slightly higher fraud risk, and platforms price that into the rate. If you have a physical card, always trade it as physical. Do not photograph just the code and submit it as an Ecode.

$100 Mexico Google Play Card rate to naira

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How much is a $100 Mexico Google Play card in naira? You can trade your Mexico, Brazil, Turkey and Japanese Google Play gift cards on Apexpay and cash out instantly.

How to Trade Your Google Play Card on ApexPay

Download the app. Get ApexPay on iOS or Android, or trade on the web at apexpay.org. Setting up your account takes under two minutes. Check your live rate first. Select Google Play, enter your denomination, choose physical card or Ecode, and pick the issuing country. You’ll see the exact naira amount you’ll receive before you submit a single thing. If the rate works for you, proceed. Submit the card. For physical cards: photograph the back of the card with the PIN fully scratched off and the barcode completely within frame. For Ecodes: enter the code directly. Verification averages three minutes. Receive your naira. The moment verification is complete, the naira equivalent of your quoted rate is sent to your bank account or ApexPay wallet. What was shown is what arrives.

Why Serious Gift Card Traders Use ApexPay

Picture this: you submit a $100 USA Google Play card on a platform. You were quoted ₦96,000. Three minutes later, a message appears: “Card category adjusted. New rate: ₦74,000. Accept or cancel?” You have already submitted the code. The card has been seen. You feel trapped.

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This is the standard operating procedure of platforms that quote optimistically to get your submission, then renegotiate after they have your card details. It happens because those platforms do not commit to the rate they show you — it’s an estimate, not a guarantee. And once you’ve submitted, you are negotiating from a position of weakness.

ApexPay is built on the opposite principle: the rate shown before submission is a binding commitment. When you open ApexPay, select your card type, denomination, and issuing country, and see a naira figure — that is the exact amount that hits your bank account after verification.

What makes ApexPay different? ​ • Rate guarantee: The naira amount shown before submission is the naira amount paid. • 3-minute verification: Most Google Play cards are confirmed within three minutes. Not three hours. • Instant payment: Once verified, payment goes directly to your bank account or ApexPay wallet. • Always open: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including public holidays. There is no trading window you can miss and no Monday morning you have to wait for. • Widest country coverage: USA, UK, EUR, CAD, AUD, CHF, NZD, UAE, and more — all tradeable on a single platform. See what your Google Play card is worth right now Your rate is calculated by card type, denomination, and country in under 30 seconds. No commitment required to check. Check My Rate on ApexPay → apexpay.org

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a Google Play card $100 to naira?

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A $100 USA Google Play physical card pays ₦96,000 – ₦106,000 on ApexPay. UK cards pay ₦78,000 – ₦88,000 per £100, Euro cards pay ₦80,000 – ₦90,000 per €100, and Mexico cards pay only ₦1,500 – ₦11,500. The rate depends on the card’s issuing country. Check your exact card rate on ApexPay.

How much is a $100 Mexico Google Play card in naira?

A Mexico-issued Google Play card pays only ₦1,500 – ₦11,500 on ApexPay — not the ₦96,000+ that a USA card pays. This is because the “$100” on a Mexico card is denominated in Mexican currency equivalent, not US dollars, and is restricted to the Mexican regional Google Play store. Always check the card’s country of issue before quoting or trading any Google Play card.

What is the Google Play card rate in Nigeria today?

As of 2026, a $100 USA Google Play physical card pays ₦96,000 – ₦106,000 on ApexPay. Rates update in real time. See the live rate for your specific card.

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What is the difference between a USA and Mexico Google Play card?

A USA Google Play card is redeemable on Google Play’s US store in US dollars. It trades at the highest naira rates on Nigerian platforms. A Mexico card is tied to the Mexican regional store and denominated in local currency units. On ApexPay, the USA card pays up to ₦106,000 for the $100 face value. The Mexico card pays ₦11,500 maximum for the same face value.

Is an Ecode the same as a physical Google Play card?

No. An Ecode is a digital code with no physical card or purchase receipt. Physical cards pay slightly more: a $100 USA physical card pays ₦96,000 – ₦106,000, while the same value as an Ecode pays ₦92,000 – ₦102,000. If you have a physical card, trade it as physical.

Why does ApexPay pay the rate it shows me before I submit?

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Because the rate shown on ApexPay before submission is a binding commitment, not an estimate. Unlike platforms that renegotiate after seeing your card, ApexPay’s quoted rate does not change post-submission. What you see is what you receive, every time.

Can I trade a $200 Google Play card on ApexPay?

Yes. ApexPay supports Google Play cards from $15 up to $500. The rate for a $200 USA physical card is the same per-dollar rate as the $100 card, so a $200 card pays ₦192,000 – ₦212,000.

How long does ApexPay take to pay after I submit my Google Play card?

Most submissions are verified within an average of three minutes. Payment is credited to your bank account or ApexPay wallet immediately after verification. ApexPay operates 24/7, including public holidays — there is no waiting for business hours.

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What photo should I send for my physical Google Play card?

Always photograph the back of the card. The back has the redemption code, PIN (scratch the coating off completely before photographing), and the barcode used for verification. Ensure the full barcode is within the frame, and the image is clear. Blurry or partial photos are the most common cause of delayed verification.

Which Google Play card country pays the highest naira rate?

USA-issued Google Play physical cards pay the highest rate on ApexPay at ₦960 – ₦1,060 per $1, giving you ₦96,000 – ₦106,000 for a $100 card. UK and CHF cards follow. Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, and Japan cards pay the lowest rates due to regional restrictions.

Is ApexPay a trustworthy gift card trading platform?

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Yes. ApexPay is a Nigerian digital asset and gift card trading platform with a transparent, commitment-based rate model. The rate you are shown before submission is the rate you receive, no adjustments post-verification.