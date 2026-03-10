Terror Alert: US Embassy Warns Citizens in Nigeria of Potential Attacks

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja warns of a possible terrorist threat targeting American facilities and schools in Nigeria, days after issuing a protest alert for Abuja.

The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a fresh security alert warning of a possible terrorist threat targeting American facilities and U.S.-affiliated schools in Nigeria, urging its citizens to exercise heightened vigilance.

In the advisory published on its official website on March 9, 2026, the embassy said the alert was meant to inform American nationals in the country about potential risks and encourage them to adopt additional safety precautions when visiting U.S. diplomatic missions and affiliated institutions.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. facilities and U.S. affiliated schools in Nigeria,” the notice stated.

The embassy specifically mentioned locations such as the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, and schools affiliated with the United States, advising citizens to remain alert and avoid predictable routines.

According to the advisory, Americans are encouraged to vary travel routes and times, maintain a low profile, and remain aware of their surroundings when visiting U.S. diplomatic facilities or institutions connected to the United States in Nigeria.

The latest warning comes days after the embassy issued another security advisory over potential protests in Abuja linked to rising tensions between the United States and Iran . In that earlier notice, U.S. citizens in the Nigerian capital were advised to stay indoors and avoid public gatherings due to the likelihood of demonstrations.

The embassy noted at the time that previous demonstrations by certain groups had occasionally turned violent and could lead to clashes with Nigerian security forces. As a result, Americans were urged to avoid protest areas, steer clear of crowds, and stay updated through local news and security alerts.

Due to the protest risk, the embassy also cancelled visa appointments on March 4 and asked citizens to review personal security plans and carry proper identification while moving around the city.

While Nigerian authorities have yet to issue an official response to the most recent advisory, the embassy emphasised that the alert is precautionary and aimed at ensuring the safety of American citizens and institutions in the country.

