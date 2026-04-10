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"Nigeria is not unsafe": Federal government counters US claims of high security risk across the country

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:54 - 10 April 2026
Nigeria has rejected a US travel advisory warning citizens against visiting the country, insisting it remains safe despite security concerns.
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The Federal Government of Nigeria has rejected a recent travel advisory from the United States government that warned American citizens against travelling to Nigeria over rising security concerns.

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The U.S. advisory, which also included the evacuation of non-essential embassy staff from Abuja, cited risks such as terrorism, kidnapping, armed crime, and civil unrest in several parts of the country.

Mora Namder, Assistant Secretary Bureau of Consular Affairs, the department in charge of such decisions
Mora Namder, Assistant Secretary Bureau of Consular Affairs, the department in charge of such decisions

It further urged citizens to “reconsider travel” to Nigeria due to what it described as a deteriorating security situation.

However, Nigerian authorities pushed back strongly against the assessment, insisting that the country is not unsafe for residents, foreign nationals, or visitors.

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Government officials argued that while Nigeria continues to face isolated security challenges, ongoing military operations and intelligence-led interventions are actively addressing threats such as banditry and terrorism across affected regions.

FG maintains that the U.S. advisory does not accurately reflect the broader security reality in the country
FG maintains that the U.S. advisory does not accurately reflect the broader security reality in the country

They maintained that the U.S. advisory does not accurately reflect the broader security reality in the country, adding that millions of people continue to live, work, and travel safely across most parts of Nigeria.

The government also emphasized that travel advisories are routine diplomatic tools used by countries to guide their citizens, but should not be interpreted as a definitive statement that a country is unsafe.

The response highlights a recurring difference in how both countries assess Nigeria’s security situation, with Nigerian authorities often pushing back against broad international travel warnings they believe may affect the country’s global image and investor confidence.

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Officials say Nigeria continues to work on intervention against the rising security crisis

Despite the disagreement, officials say Nigeria remains committed to improving national security and strengthening cooperation with international partners on intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts.

RELATED: “Give us 700 cows and 1,000 sheep or face attack”: Bandits threaten Katsina communities

The situation reflects ongoing diplomatic friction over security narratives, even as both countries maintain formal relations and continue engagement on regional stability and safety issues.

The relationship between the Tinubu-led administration and Donald Trump's government has been an icy one. In 2025, Trump described Nigeria as a "country of particular concern" over what is considered the targeted killings of Christians.

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The Nigerian government has consistently denied the claims of a Christian genocide and even engaged American lobby groups to help smooth relationships with America.

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