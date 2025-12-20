How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
To celebrate 50 years of sharp looks, confidence, and trusted shaves, we hit the streets of Lagos to see how well people really know the BIC 1 Razor. Every reaction was hilarious no doubt. Watch the street quiz and tell us what you love most about this iconic orange shaver.
How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
Advertisement
More Latest Videos
Videos
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-
-
-