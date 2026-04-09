US orders non-essential staff to leave Nigeria, flags 23 states as ‘Do Not Travel’ zones
The United States government has ordered the evacuation of some of its staff from Nigeria.
In a fresh travel advisory released on Wednesday, April 8, the U.S. Department of State said non-emergency personnel and family members attached to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja have been asked to leave immediately.
The decision, according to the advisory, is due to what it described as a deteriorating security situation across the country.
The U.S. also told its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria entirely, citing rising cases of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, and the uneven state of healthcare services.
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Full List: 23 Nigerian States US Says You Should Not Travel To Amid Security Fears
The advisory placed several Nigerian states under a strict “Do Not Travel” category. States mentioned include:
Borno, Yobe, Adamawa
Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Taraba
Jigawa and Kwara
It said these areas are dealing with serious security threats, including terrorism and widespread kidnapping. Incidents like the recent strange case of kidnappers telling families of Kaduna abductees to bring food first and discuss ransom later highlight a growing threat.
Another group of states, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, were flagged for high levels of unrest, crime, and abductions.
In the South-East and South-South, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers (except Port Harcourt) were also listed.
The general concerns are crime, kidnapping, and general instability.
“Violent crime is common” — US warns
In the statement, it said violent crime remains widespread across Nigeria. This includes armed robbery, carjacking, assault, kidnapping and hostage-taking, and roadside banditry.
The advisory specifically highlighted Kidnapping as a major concern.
The advisory noted that foreigners, especially Americans, are often targeted because they are perceived as wealthy.
It also warned that kidnappers sometimes block highways to ambush unsuspecting travellers.
According to the U.S., terrorist groups and local criminal gangs are increasingly working together to plan and carry out attacks.
And these attacks can happen without notice at places like markets, shopping malls, hotels, schools, religious centres, and government buildings.
In response, some states have introduced stricter measures, including tough measures against kidnappers in Edo State.
Healthcare concerns were raised
Beyond security, the advisory also touched on healthcare. It warned that medical facilities in Nigeria may not meet the standards Americans are used to in the U.S. or Europe. In emergencies, this could make things worse for travellers.