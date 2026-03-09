Advertisement

Bandits Force Kidnapped NYSC Member to Record Video Message Proving He Is Alive

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:20 - 09 March 2026
A kidnapped NYSC member has appeared in a video recorded in captivity, confirming he is alive and urging his family to remain calm as bandits continue ransom negotiations
Advertisement

A kidnapped member of Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appeared in a video recorded while in captivity, confirming that he is still alive and appealing to his family amid widespread rumours about his fate.

Advertisement

The video, reportedly released by his abductors, has sparked renewed concern over the safety of corps members and the persistent threat of banditry across northern Nigeria.

The victim, identified as Abba, was abducted by armed bandits during an attack in northern Nigeria. Following the incident, speculation circulated online that the young corps member had been killed, intensifying anxiety among relatives and members of the public. However, a new video later surfaced in which the abducted corps member confirmed he was still alive, effectively dispelling rumours of his death. 

In the footage circulating on social media, the victim appears visibly distressed while speaking to the camera. He reportedly appeals to his family and supporters to remain calm and continue efforts toward securing his release.

Advertisement

Security analyst Zagazola Makama was among those who first highlighted the video’s emergence, noting that it was likely released by the kidnappers to counter the rumours and possibly influence ongoing ransom negotiations. 

The release of such videos is a common tactic used by kidnappers in Nigeria to pressure families into meeting ransom demands. Analysts say these recordings are often intended to prove that victims remain alive while simultaneously creating urgency around negotiations.

Similar incidents in the past have shown that captors sometimes force abductees to plead for help or send messages to relatives to speed up ransom payments. 

The abduction of the corps member triggered widespread outrage across Nigeria, especially after earlier disturbing clips allegedly showed him being mistreated while in captivity.

The incident drew significant attention online, with many Nigerians calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue victims of bandit attacks and dismantle criminal groups operating in affected regions. 

Advertisement

Reports indicate that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom from the victim’s family. In some accounts, relatives reportedly struggled to raise the required amount in hopes of securing his freedom. However, uncertainty over his fate continued to grow as communication between the kidnappers and the family reportedly became irregular. 

RELATED: “Bring Food First, We’ll Discuss Ransom Later”: Kidnappers Set Strange Condition for Families of Kaduna Abductees

Kidnappings for ransom have become increasingly common in several parts of Nigeria, particularly in the northwest and north-central regions. Armed bandit groups often target travellers, villagers, students, and occasionally government workers, holding them in forest hideouts until families or communities pay large sums of money.

Security experts warn that the growing profitability of kidnapping has encouraged more criminal groups to adopt the practice. 

The NYSC scheme, which deploys young graduates across the country for a mandatory year of national service, has also faced growing safety concerns due to insecurity in some regions. The latest case involving the abducted corps member has renewed debates about the protection of corps members posted to volatile areas.

Advertisement

As of the latest updates, the video confirming that the corps member is alive has offered temporary relief to his family and supporters. However, the incident continues to highlight the dangers posed by bandit groups and the urgent need for stronger security measures to protect citizens and vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
50 Romantic Texts to Send Him at Work (That'll Make His Day Instantly)
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
50 Romantic Texts to Send Him at Work (That'll Make His Day Instantly)
Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead 
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
Did You Know Semo Weakens Sex Drive? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead 
Carter Bridge Closes in Lagos: Here are 7 Alternative Routes Drivers and Commuters Can Use to Beat the Traffic  and Reach the Island Faster
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
Carter Bridge Closes in Lagos: Here are 7 Alternative Routes Drivers and Commuters Can Use to Beat the Traffic  and Reach the Island Faster
Dangote Refinery Increases Petrol Price to ₦1,175
News
09.03.2026
Dangote Refinery Increases Petrol Price to ₦1,175
Abike Dabiri's NIDCOM Abandons Nigerians in the Middle East Amid US - Iran Crisis
News
09.03.2026
Abike Dabiri's NIDCOM Abandons Nigerians in the Middle East Amid US - Iran Crisis
Actor Daniel Etim Effiong Says He Loves His Wife More Than His Children
Entertainment
09.03.2026
Actor Daniel Etim Effiong Says He Loves His Wife More Than His Children