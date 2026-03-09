Bandits Force Kidnapped NYSC Member to Record Video Message Proving He Is Alive

A kidnapped NYSC member has appeared in a video recorded in captivity, confirming he is alive and urging his family to remain calm as bandits continue ransom negotiations

A kidnapped member of Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appeared in a video recorded while in captivity, confirming that he is still alive and appealing to his family amid widespread rumours about his fate.

The video, reportedly released by his abductors, has sparked renewed concern over the safety of corps members and the persistent threat of banditry across northern Nigeria.

The victim, identified as Abba, was abducted by armed bandits during an attack in northern Nigeria. Following the incident, speculation circulated online that the young corps member had been killed, intensifying anxiety among relatives and members of the public. However, a new video later surfaced in which the abducted corps member confirmed he was still alive, effectively dispelling rumours of his death.

In the footage circulating on social media, the victim appears visibly distressed while speaking to the camera. He reportedly appeals to his family and supporters to remain calm and continue efforts toward securing his release.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama was among those who first highlighted the video’s emergence, noting that it was likely released by the kidnappers to counter the rumours and possibly influence ongoing ransom negotiations.

The release of such videos is a common tactic used by kidnappers in Nigeria to pressure families into meeting ransom demands. Analysts say these recordings are often intended to prove that victims remain alive while simultaneously creating urgency around negotiations.

Similar incidents in the past have shown that captors sometimes force abductees to plead for help or send messages to relatives to speed up ransom payments.

The abduction of the corps member triggered widespread outrage across Nigeria, especially after earlier disturbing clips allegedly showed him being mistreated while in captivity.

The incident drew significant attention online, with many Nigerians calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue victims of bandit attacks and dismantle criminal groups operating in affected regions.

Reports indicate that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom from the victim’s family. In some accounts, relatives reportedly struggled to raise the required amount in hopes of securing his freedom. However, uncertainty over his fate continued to grow as communication between the kidnappers and the family reportedly became irregular.

Kidnappings for ransom have become increasingly common in several parts of Nigeria, particularly in the northwest and north-central regions. Armed bandit groups often target travellers, villagers, students, and occasionally government workers, holding them in forest hideouts until families or communities pay large sums of money.

Security experts warn that the growing profitability of kidnapping has encouraged more criminal groups to adopt the practice.

The NYSC scheme, which deploys young graduates across the country for a mandatory year of national service, has also faced growing safety concerns due to insecurity in some regions. The latest case involving the abducted corps member has renewed debates about the protection of corps members posted to volatile areas.

