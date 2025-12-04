Elma Godwin on Media, Empowering Creatives And Motherhood | Pulse On The Record

In this insightful episode, Elvis Christian sits down with actor, producer, and media entrepreneur, Elma Godwin. She opens up about her 12-year journey in the media industry, building EG Studios and the evolution of the Grooming Talent Hunt, a project that has been solely sponsored by Grooming Centre for the past 7 years.