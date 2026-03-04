U.S. Embassy Issues Warning Over Potential Protest In Abuja

U.S. Embassy in Abuja warns American citizens to stay indoors on March 4, 2026, amid high potential for protests linked to the U.S.–Iran conflict.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja has issued a warning to American citizens in Nigeria’s capital, citing a high potential for protests today, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran .

In its alert, the Embassy noted that previous demonstrations by certain groups have occasionally turned violent, resulting in clashes with Nigerian security forces. The Embassy strongly advises all U.S. citizens to remain in their residences and exercise extreme caution throughout the day.

SECURITY ALERT: POSSIBLE PROTESTS IN ABUJA



Location: Abuja, Federal Capital Territory



Event: Potential Demonstrations



The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens that there is a high potential for protests in Abuja today, March 4, 2026, due to the current conflict with… pic.twitter.com/oqEFlWSqBE — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) March 4, 2026

The warning comes amid heightened global tensions following recent escalations in the Middle East. Protests in Abuja could occur at any location and without warning, according to Embassy officials, prompting U.S. citizens to stay vigilant and avoid public gatherings.

Recommended safety actions for U.S. citizens include:

Avoiding areas where protests are occurring.

Steering clear of crowds and exercising caution near any large gathering.

Keeping up with local news updates and remaining aware of one’s surroundings.

Maintaining a low profile in public spaces such as shopping centres, movie theatres, and places of worship.

Reviewing personal security plans and keeping mobile phones charged in case of emergency.

Carrying proper identification at all times.

Familiarising oneself with emergency exits when entering buildings.

Varying travel routes and times to reduce predictability.

Despite the alert, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos remain open to provide assistance. Citizens can contact the Embassy at +234 209 461 4328 (after hours +234 209 461 4000) or via AbujaACS@state.gov, while the Lagos Consulate can be reached at +234 201 460 3400 or LagosACS@state.gov. Additional guidance is available through the U.S. State Department at +1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444, and updates can be found online at travel.state.gov .

The Embassy’s advisory underscores the unpredictable nature of protests and the potential for violence, reminding all U.S. citizens in Abuja to prioritise personal safety and remain indoors where possible.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and the U.S. government is urging citizens to stay informed, stay alert, and take all necessary precautions while in Nigeria’s capital amid these tensions.

So far, Nigerian Shia Muslims in Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Lagos State have all protested the killing of former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the Shia cleric who served as the country's supreme leader from 1989 until his assassination by the US and Israel in 2026.