Pastor John Joseph Hayab, Secretary General for the Christian Association of Nigeria's (CAN) Kaduna state office

Pastor John Joseph Hayab, Secretary General for the Christian Association of Nigeria's (CAN) Kaduna state office

"Fight back or be killed’ - Northern CAN sends chilling Easter message after Jos massacre

A deadly attack in Jos has sparked fresh concerns ahead of Easter, as Northern CAN urges Christians not to give in to fear and to take steps to protect themselves. With over 20 dead, security forces are on high alert, while experts remain divided on self-defence and the best way to tackle Nigeria’s growing insecurity crisis.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians in Northern Nigeria to take proactive steps to protect themselves following renewed attacks in parts of the region.

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The call comes after a deadly Palm Sunday attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North LGA of Plateau State , where more than 20 people were killed, and several others were injured.

In response, the Defence Headquarters placed troops on nationwide alert ahead of Easter, ensuring tighter security for citizens during the celebrations.

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During the end-of-month briefing in Abuja, the director of defence media operations, Maj. Michael Onoja, told reporters that security forces would maintain heightened vigilance throughout the festive period.

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However, in a conversation with PUNCH on Sunday, the Chairman of CAN in the 19 Northern states and the FCT, Joseph Hayab, said Christians must not continue to live in fear.

According to him, attackers are not invincible, and communities must begin to organise themselves against threats.

“These killers are not spirits. These killers are human beings; they may have got some upper hand, but when our people really organise themselves, a time will come when you see that you are chasing back the person who is chasing you.

From 2009 till today, they have been tormenting us every time it is Easter and Christmas; they will deny us the joy of celebrating. They (terrorists) are telling us that they will attack us. What kind of thing is that? So, should we stop everything and go into hiding? No, every church leader should tell his members that enough is enough of this rubbish,” Hayab said.

Hayab stressed that Christians should not allow fear to stop them from celebrating Easter, describing the attacks as both physical and psychological.

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He also criticised the government and security agencies for failing to stop the killings, noting that many Nigerians are losing confidence in official assurances.

When asked if he advises Christians to carry arms, Hayab said CAN would not reveal all its strategies publicly.

Experts are divided on self-defence

John Sura, retired military officer and a former governorship aspirant in Plateau State

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Security experts have expressed mixed views on the issue.

A retired military officer and a former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, John Sura, supported lawful self-defence, urging citizens to take minimal legal steps to protect themselves during attacks.

He said, “Self-defence allows you to carry a Dane gun, and then you have a licence to carry that. If you go to the police, they can give you that. You can also carry very sharp objects that you keep to defend yourself in case of any attacks.

“I have followed the discussions of the DG, SSS. In the confines of the law, you are allowed to carry something to defend yourself. Like the incident that happened in Plateau, those terrorists were pulling people into their houses and slaughtering them because they had nothing to defend themselves.”

“The last kick of a horse does not stop it from dying, but you should be able to inflict injury on the person before he kills you, not to be killed like an animal. Therefore, everyone should be encouraged to put in whatever is minimal to defend themselves when such things happen.”

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He also called for stronger community-based security systems and better intelligence sharing between residents and security agencies.

Sura noted that security forces cannot be everywhere, adding that local vigilance groups could serve as a second line of defence.

In contrast, another retired officer, Abdulwahab Ademola, warned against arming civilians.

He argued that doing so could worsen insecurity and instead recommended early warning systems and community training to respond to attacks.

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PFN calls for a deeper investigation and an end to the killings

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) also reacted, describing the resurgence of violence as “deeply troubling".

PFN National Secretary, David Bakare, said the latest attack raises concerns about Nigeria’s security system.

He called for a thorough investigation into the root causes of the renewed violence, stressing that simply deploying more troops is not enough.

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Police respond with a deployment

Olatunji Disu, Inspector-General of Police

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a massive deployment of security personnel to Jos.