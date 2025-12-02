Lifestyle
Adeola Olatunji
Adeola Olatunji 09:49 - 02 December 2025

Who Really Washes Plates at Home? - Morning Fresh

We asked Nigerians how plate washing happened for their house growing up.. who washed plates the most, whether it was based on gender or everybody’s work, if marriage changed anything, and why some people suddenly enjoy washing when they see “morning fresh” soap.

Who Really Washes Plates at Home? - Morning Fresh

More Latest Videos