Zimbabwe records 4,000 cases, declares state of emergency – WHO

As of Friday morning, there have been more than 4,000 suspected cases, including 58 confirmed cases and 25 cholera-related deaths, WHO said.

The World Health Organisation has recruited some 200 volunteers to conduct house-to-house searches in Nigeria, where 380 cases of suspected cholera have been reported play Zimbabwe records 4,000 cases, declares state of emergency – WHO (AFP/File)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that the Government of Zimbabwe has declared a state of emergency following a cholera outbreak in the capital, Harare.

As of Friday morning, there have been more than 4,000 suspected cases, including 58 confirmed cases and 25 cholera-related deaths, WHO said.

The UN health agency said Harare has seen an increase of 400 to 700 suspected cases of cholera per day.

As part of the state of emergency, the Government has ramped up health education and shut down some schools and banned the sale of meat and fish by vendors in affected areas.

WHO said it is assisting the Government to track down cases, and is providing cholera kits to treatment centres in Harare.

WHO experts are also providing technical support, including deploying expertise in case management and in the oral cholera vaccine.

