ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Bayo Wahab

The law also protects state residents from remaining anonymous online.

Florida governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts [BBC]
Florida governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts [BBC]

Recommended articles

The bill prohibits children under the age of 14 from becoming social media account holders and allows 14 and 15-year-olds to become account holders with parental consent.

Social media harms children in a variety of ways,” DeSantis said in a statement on Monday after signing the bill.

HB 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect their children. Thank you to Speaker Renner for delivering this landmark legislation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The law also protects state residents from remaining anonymous online.

In addition, the bill requires pornographic or sexually explicit websites to use age verification to prevent minors from access.

The internet has become a dark alley for our children where predators target them and dangerous social media leads to higher rates of depression, self-harm, and even suicide,” Paul Renner, house speaker, said.

“I am proud of the work of all our bill sponsors, Representatives Tyler Sirois, Fiona McFarland, Michele Rayner, Chase Tramont, and Toby Overdorf for delivering a legislative framework that prioritizes keeping our children safe.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ signature, Florida leads the way in protecting children online as states across the country fight to address these dangers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to ban TikTok unless the app parts ways with ByteDance, its Chinese parent company.

Lawmakers had argued that the video-sharing app poses a national security threat.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An Amstaff dog attacked a Spitz in a Warsaw housing estate (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock/Eve Photography]

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog

Australia tightens student visa rules for Nigerian students and others. [Immigration Hotspot]

Australia implements stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students, others

Bassirou Diomaye Faye [Bloomberg]

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Scenes after an attack at Mama Samaki Hotel in Mandera Town that occurred on Monday, March 25.

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported