Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ukraine votes to hand landmark Kiev church to Constantinople

Ukraine votes to hand landmark Kiev church to Constantinople

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday voted to hand over a landmark Kiev church to the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate after it agreed to recognise the independence of Ukraine's Orthodox Church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between three branches, one which is loyal to MOscow, one which is loyal to Kiev and a third smaller autocephalous church play

The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between three branches, one which is loyal to MOscow, one which is loyal to Kiev and a third smaller autocephalous church

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday voted to hand over a landmark Kiev church to the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate after it agreed to recognise the independence of Ukraine's Orthodox Church.

The move is seen as a step towards the Constantinople Patriarchate granting independence to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church despite protests from Russia.

Ukraine's parliament voted 237 votes to 30 to allow the Ecumenical Patriarchate to use Kiev's landmark Saint Andrew's Church "for worship, religious rites (and) ceremonies."

Built in the 18th century on a picturesque hill in the centre of the Ukrainian capital, the church will be transferred to Constantinople for its permanent use free of charge, but will still be the property of Ukraine.

The church operates as a museum and has not been used for services since 2015. It was previously rented by one of the branches of Ukraine's split Orthodox Church.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who was the author of the bill, hailed the parliament's decision as bringing the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church closer.

"Saint Andrew?s Church is transferred to the Throne of Constantinople to use as a representative mission," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook, using the old name of Istanbul.

Last week, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, whose Patriarch Bartholomew is seen as the first among equals of Orthodox Church leaders, agreed to recognise the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The decision was a huge blow to Moscow's spiritual authority in the Orthodox world.

The Russian Orthodox Church condemned the move and on Monday announced it is breaking ties with the Constantinople Patriarchate in protest.

The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between three branches, one whose clerics pledge loyalty to Moscow, one loyal to Kiev that is overseen by Patriarch Filaret and the smaller Ukrainian Orthodox Autocephalous Church.

The Russian annexation of Crimea and the Kremlin-backed separatist uprising in Ukraine's east in 2014 triggered an increase in the number of believers in Ukraine loyal to Kiev Patriarch Filaret's church and seeking the establishment of an independent Ukrainian church.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who is seen as a strong ally of Putin, fought hard to prevent pro-Western Ukraine from getting an independent church.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet

Related Articles

Monitor suggests arms transferred from Russia to rebel-held east Ukraine
Tears, confusion as Crimea mourns college shooting
Politics What we know about the Su-27, the Ukrainian fighter jet that recently crashed with a US pilot aboard
18 dead in Crimea college rampage
Finance The 32 most corrupt countries in the world
Russian Orthodox Church cuts ties with Constantinople
Two pilots killed in Ukraine fighter jet crash: military
Russian press warns of 'Orthodox war' over Church split

World

Bhutan has now chosen a different party to rule at each election since the end of absolute monarchy in 2008
Bhutan chooses new party to form government
Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the United States, walk in direction to Tecun Uman -- the border with Mexico -- as they leave Guatemala City, on October 18, 2018
Mexico deploys hundreds of riot police as migrants near
Anti-corruption protests in Haiti have left two dead, authorities say
2 killed in Haiti anti-corruption protests: police
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and European Council President Donald Tusk (L) welcome Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) to the Asia-Europe Meeting summit at the European Council in Brussels on October 18, 2018
EU builds ties with Asia in face of US protectionism
X
Advertisement