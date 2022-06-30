Taliban meeting of 3,000 attacked in Kabul

According to him, the rebel group National Resistance Front (NRF), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Some 3,000 Taliban representatives had gathered in Kabul for a Loya Jirga, an important assembly of leaders to decide on political issues.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister, announced that females were banned from participating in the large gathering, organised by the Taliban to address issues of national unity.

Abdul Salam Hanafi told state broadcaster RTA, that the gathering was the first of its kind since the Taliban took over in August 2021.

When asked if women would attend, Hanafi said male delegates would represent women.

“The women are our mothers, sisters, we respect them a lot, when their sons are in the gathering it means they are also involved, in a way, in the gathering.