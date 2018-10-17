Pulse.ng logo
Sudan appoints new peace envoy to S.Sudan

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday appointed a peace envoy to South Sudan, mired in conflict since it won independence from its northern neighbour in 2011.

Jamal al-Sheikh, Sudan's peace envoy to South Sudan, is seen at the foreign ministry headquarters in Khartoum on October 17, 2018 play

Former ambassador to Juba, Jamal al-Sheikh, was put in charge of "following the implementation" of the peace deal signed last month by warring South Sudanese parties, Bashir told a gathering of Sudanese diplomats.

"Peace in Sudan cannot be separated from peace in the region, and achieving peace in South Sudan is a big step towards a comprehensive peace," he said.

Civil war in the world's youngest country erupted in December 2013, killing tens of thousands, displacing millions and triggering a regional refugee crisis.

South Sudanese arch-foes President Salva Kiir and rebel chief Riek Machar signed their latest peace deal on September 12 in Ethiopia after talks hosted by Khartoum.

South Sudan gained independence under a peace deal ending a 22-year civil war pitting rebel groups against Khartoum.

But the Darfur region and the states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan, close to oil-rich South Sudan, have continued to see deadly conflict pitting rebel groups against the Sudanese government.

Khartoum accuses Juba of supporting insurgents against it.

A US-funded survey released recently estimated that nearly 400,000 people have been killed in the conflict in South Sudan.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

