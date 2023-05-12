Sri Lankan navy assigns 1st female officers, sailors to sea duties

The navy said that the first female group, consisting of two officers and five sailors, was attached to the naval vessel SLNS Gajabahu on May 11, which was a giant step in breaking barriers and shattering traditional gender roles.

The navy offered women the Inshore Patrol Craft Handling Foundation Course in October 2022.

“During the course held at the Naval and Maritime Academy, these female officers and sailors enhanced their practical and theoretical knowledge on navigation.

“They also practised seamanship, engineering, electricity, combat medicine, firefighting and communication,” the navy said.