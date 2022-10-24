Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister
Liz Truss, former Prime minister, had resigned, saying she could no longer deliver...
Read Also
Recall: Liz Truss, former Prime minister, had resigned, saying she could no longer deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the conservative Party.
What happened: According to an announcement made by Sir Graham Brady, only one nomination was received by the 1922 Committee for the new leader of the party, and backed by 100 MPs.
Sir Brady, therefore, declared Sunak to be the next party leader, and consequently the new Prime Minister.
10 things to know about Rishi Sunak
- Rishi Sunak is a British politician who has been Leader of the Conservative Party since 24 October 2022.
- Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Punjabi Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.
- He was educated at Winchester College, read philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at Lincoln College, Oxford, and gained an MBA from Stanford University in California as a Fulbright Scholar.
- Rishi Sunak is currently 42 years old.
- He was Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 and Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.
- Sunak is a Hindu, and took his oath as an MP at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita.
- He is married to Akshata Narayan Murty, a British-based Indian fashion designer. She is the daughter of N. R. Narayana Murthy, a founder of the Indian multi-national IT company Infosys, and Sudha Murty.
- He has been the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015.
- He has authored 3 books since 2014.
- Sunak, a former banker, and his wife, Indian tech heiress Akshata Murty, have an estimated networth of about 730 million pounds ($830 million),
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars
Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan
Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year
Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister
2023: Meet the youngest presidential candidate
Atiku sympathises with Jandor as he condemns attacks on PDP members
2023: Tinubu’s manifesto true path to nation’s greatness – APC Chieftain
2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, ‘unknown gunmen’, insecurity
Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox