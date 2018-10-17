Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women

Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women

The Supreme Court in September overturned a ban on women of menstruating age, between 10 and 50, entering and praying at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in the southern state of Kerala.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple play

Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple

(AFP)

Indian police on Wednesday cleared protesters trying to stop women accessing one of Hinduism's most sacred sites, a hilltop temple forced by judges to open its doors to all female pilgrims for the first time.

The Supreme Court in September overturned a ban on women of menstruating age, between 10 and 50, entering and praying at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in the southern state of Kerala.

This enraged traditionalists, including supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with protests by thousands of people ahead of the scheduled opening on Wednesday afternoon.

In recent days groups of chanting women opposed to the court's decision have stopped vehicles along the route and at Nilackal, the base camp below the temple, preventing other women from proceeding.

But early Wednesday police broke up the protests at Nilackal to allow hundreds of devotees, male and female, to proceed in buses towards the temple. The final seven kilometres (4.3 miles) will then be made by pilgrims on foot.

"We arrested seven people," said police chief Manoj Abraham, in charge of 500 officers at Nilackal. "Anyone who wants to go to the temple will be able to do so without hindrance."

"Stern action will be taken against anyone who prevents devotees from going to Sabarimala," Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

But traditionalist demonstrators remained defiant, including Biju S. Pillai, a local man in his 30s who said he returned from working in Dubai to "protect the sanctity of the temple" with his mother and young son.

"No one should be able to change the way this temple has functioned for centuries," he told AFP. "If any change is made they will have to kill us and go over our bodies."

"I am here to protest the Supreme Court decision," said engineer Anisha S., 23, one of a group chanting religious slogans. "We want to save our traditions. Ayyappa needs to be respected."

'Impure'

The centuries-old ban at Sabarimala reflected an old but still prevalent belief in some areas of rural India that menstruating women are impure, and the fact that the deity Ayyappa was reputed to have been celibate.

Women are permitted to enter most Hindu temples but female devotees are still barred from entry by some, despite intensifying campaigns by rights activists against the bans.

"It is our constitutional right, and we will stand up for it," said Trupti Desai, an activist who planned to visit the Ayyappa temple despite receiving death threats.

"People are trying to bully me but I am not scared."

Two years ago, activists successfully campaigned to end a ban on women entering the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra state.

Women were also permitted to enter Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah mausoleum, a Muslim place of worship, after the Supreme Court scrapped a ban in 2016.

The chief priest of the Sabarimala temple, 25-year-old Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri, warned earlier this week that widespread "anger could easily escalate into violence if a few egotistical women try to enter".

"I say ego because no devotee who has faith in Sabarimala will try to break the 2,100-year-old rule. Either you believe in the celibate deity or you do not. Moreover, there are other Ayyappa temples women can visit," the Times of India quoted him as saying.

He added that several "scientists" had concurred with the view that the "positive energy" in a temple can be polluted by the entry of menstruating women.

Sarla K., a woman in her 60s, said she first entered the temple when she was a young girl in 1972.

"After that I waited (until I could enter again) and everyone else should wait too," she told AFP.

burs-bb/stu/jta

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet

Related Articles

Mithi Pakistan's city, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance
In India Bus plunges into valley, 43 dead
In India Buddhist monk held over sexual abuse at meditation school
In India Fears mount for stranded villages in flood crisis
In India Flood crisis mounts as 324 confirmed dead
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nukes and nationalism: Former Indian PM
Batu Caves Famed Malaysian Hindu temple complex gets technicolour paint job
In Sri Lanka Mosque, shops attacked in anti-Muslim riots
World India's outrage over rape and killing of girl engulfs Modi in crisis
Justin Trudeau Canada does not back separatists, tells India minister

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will brief her 27 EU colleagues, then they will leave to discuss Brexit over dinner without her
EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
A total of 10 candidates have now been killed during the campaign for Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary election
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
The fairy penguin is the world's smallest penguin species
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
Smoke billows over the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah following an Israeli air strike on October 17, 2018, one of 20 mounted in response to the first rocket fire from the Palestinian territory in weeks
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire
X
Advertisement