Labour MP, Kate Osamor resigns after allegedly misleading the public

  • Published:
Labour MP, Kate Osamor resigns after allegedly misleading the public play

Labour MP, Kate Osamor

(The Sun)

Labour MP, Kate Osamor has resigned from her role as the shadow international development secretary.

She announced her resignation via a statement on Twitter on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

 

Osamor was accused of misleading the public regarding her son’s drug conviction.

 According to The Sun UK, the MP’s son, Ishmael Osamor, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after he was caught with  £2,500-worth of MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis at the Bestival festival in 2017.

His mum went on to employ him at her parliamentary office, claiming she knew nothing about her son’s case until after the sentencing.

BBC reports that it was later discovered that Osamor wrote her son’s trial judge asking for leniency.

Threatens journalist

According to The Guardian, the Labour MP also allegedly threatened to hit a journalist with a bat.

The reporter had asked for her comment regarding her son’s drug conviction.

It was alleged that the poured water on him, and also called the police.

The  National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in a statement issued by its General-Secretary, Michelle Stanistreet condemned her action and issued a statement saying “Journalists, like any other workers, need to be able to go about their work without fear of threats or assault. It’s completely unacceptable to respond to legitimate press queries, however unwelcome they may be, with physical or verbal abuse.

“There is a disturbing and febrile international climate at the moment that is facilitating and legitimising the notion that it is open season on journalists – such insidious and dangerous beliefs, particularly when they emanate from public figures in positions of authority, have to be challenged at every turn.”

The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn has accepted Osamor’s resignation and thanked her for her work.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

