President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse assassinated by gunmen

53-year-old Moïse was inaugurated as Haiti's 42nd President in 2017.

Jovenel Moïse was inaugurated as Haiti's 42nd President in 2017 [AFP]

The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, has been assassinated by a group of gunmen that invaded his private residence in Port-au-Prince early on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

The nation's First Lady, Martine, was also shot by the attackers and is receiving medical treatment.

53-year-old Moïse was inaugurated as Haiti's 42nd President in 2017 after a contentious electoral process that continued to plague his administration.

Acting Haitian Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, described the attack as 'odious, inhumane and barbaric'.

He appealed for calm, noting that security agencies have taken control of the situation.

