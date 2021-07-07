President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse assassinated by gunmen
53-year-old Moïse was inaugurated as Haiti's 42nd President in 2017.
The nation's First Lady, Martine, was also shot by the attackers and is receiving medical treatment.
Acting Haitian Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, described the attack as 'odious, inhumane and barbaric'.
He appealed for calm, noting that security agencies have taken control of the situation.
