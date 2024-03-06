ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Bayo Wahab

The title of the wealthiest person in the world has been a fiercely contested battleground, with shifts in leadership occurring periodically based on market dynamics.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk [Yahoo Finance]
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk [Yahoo Finance]

Recommended articles

Bezos’s ascension to the top comes at the expense of Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla Inc., who previously held the coveted position.

The shift in fortunes occurred on Monday, March 6, 2024, propelled by an impressive 18% surge in Amazon’s stock value. As per the latest figures from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos now commands a staggering $200 billion fortune, edging past Musk’s $198 billion net worth.

Musk’s fortune took a sharp hit, plummeting by $17.6 billion in a single day, as Tesla shares nosedived by 7.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Amazon’s shares have demonstrated remarkable resilience, soaring by 18% year-to-date and an astonishing 90% over the past year.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s shares have experienced a stark decline of 24% since the beginning of the year.

The title of the wealthiest person in the world has been a fiercely contested battleground, with shifts in leadership occurring periodically based on market dynamics.

In January 2021, Musk briefly claimed the top spot after a significant surge in Tesla’s share price, only to be overtaken by Bezos.

Musk reclaimed the title in May 2023, surpassing Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH).

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing rivalry among these titans of industry — Bezos, Musk, and Arnault — continues to captivate global attention as they vie for supremacy atop the wealth rankings.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Parliament passes the anti-LGBTQI bill

The food supply has arrived in the coastal city of Port Sudan (image used for illustrative purpose only) [AFP]

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

Popular TV host, Paul Adom Otchere and Nigerian transgender Bob Risky

Anti-LGBT+ bill: Will I be jailed if I interview Bob Risky?- Paul Adom Otchere quizzes

From left: Kenya's 1st President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta & his son Uhuru Kenyatta, the 3rd President of Kenyan ( Both wearing a military regalia)

List of father-son duos who have served as presidents in Africa