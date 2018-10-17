Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Italy's Salvini, in Moscow, denounces sanctions on Russia

Italy's Salvini, in Moscow, denounces sanctions on Russia

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini denounced the "madness" of western sanctions against Russia, during a trip to Moscow Wednesday, and launched a fierce attack on the European Union.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini launched a tirage against the EU during his visit to Moscow play

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini launched a tirage against the EU during his visit to Moscow

(AFP)

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini denounced the "madness" of western sanctions against Russia, during a trip to Moscow Wednesday, and launched a fierce attack on the European Union.

"I come here because I am convinced that sanctions are economic, social and cultural madness," said Salvini, who leads the far-right League party and also serves as deputy prime minister.

His comments got a warm reception from his audience, a gathering of the Russo-Italian business community, and several Russian and Italian businessmen took the microphone to press the minister to get the sanctions lifted.

Ideally, Salvini told them, they would be busy running their businesses and he would be discussing anti-terrorism, cybersecurity and other issues with his Russian counterpart.

Instead, the European Union was financing and courting Turkey, "...a country that has had a European country under military occupation for 44 years" while imposing sanctions against Russia for its 2014 annexation of Crimea, he said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-sponsored military coup seeking to unite the Mediterranean island with Greece.

Salvini also defended Italy against EU criticism of its high-spending budget.

Brussels is concerned that Italy's budget will increase the country's deficit. At 130 percent of annual economic output, Italy's debt is well above the EU's 60 percent ceiling.

Already in July during a visit to Moscow, Salvini said he wanted to end sanctions against Russia.

During Wednesday's visit Salvini was received by Russia deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is due in Moscow next Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet

Related Articles

Politics Rosenstein is said to be pressuring Mueller to wrap up the Russia probe, but Mueller looks nowhere near finished
Crimean college shooting: what we know so far
Football World Cup star Mbappe returns to his roots in Bondy
279 White Helmets leave Jordan to resettle in West
Football Perotti, Karsdorp injury blow for Roma
Russian director Serebrennikov set for trial over fraud case
Two pilots killed in Ukraine fighter jet crash: military
Politics 75 years ago, US bombers flew into the 'most violent, savagely fought, and bloodiest' battle of their campaign to halt the Nazi war machine
Russian press warns of 'Orthodox war' over Church split

World

"Room (for changes), I would say there is none," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told journalists about Italy's 2019 government budget as he arrived in Brussesl for a two-day European Union summit
Italian PM to EU: 'No room' for modifications on budget
Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (C) is the front-runner in Brazil's presidential elections
US unconcerned by Bolsonaro rise in Brazil: official
Jamal al-Sheikh, Sudan's peace envoy to South Sudan, is seen at the foreign ministry headquarters in Khartoum on October 17, 2018
Sudan appoints new peace envoy to S.Sudan
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters as his plane refuelled in Belgium that some of the sanctions on Turkey were "directly connected" to Pastor Andrew Brunson and "there's a logic to now removing those"
Pompeo suggests US may lift Turkey sanctions linked to pastor
X
Advertisement