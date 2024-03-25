ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The proposal involves the release of about 700 Palestinian prisoners by Israel in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages by Hamas.

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners [CNN]
Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners [CNN]

Recommended articles

The report indicated that the proposal was presented by CIA Director Bill Burns and that it involves the release by Israel, of about 700 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages by Hamas.

However, agreements were still not reached on other issues, including the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the deployment of the Israeli military in the enclave, the report read.

On Sunday, Israeli reporter for the Axios news portal Barak Ravid wrote on X, citing unnamed Israeli officials, that the U.S. proposal involves the release of 100 Palestinians serving life sentences for killing Israelis, fewer than what was proposed by Qatari mediators three weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel rejected the Qatari proposal because Hamas had failed to respond to the one put forward during the Paris talks, which included the release of 400 prisoners, among them 25 serving life sentences, Ravid wrote.

Israel is also willing to discuss the U.S. “bridging proposal” on the return of Palestinian civilians to the northern Gaza Strip, which the journalist described as “one of the main points of contention in the talks.”

Last October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

Over 32,200 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

SSANU ends 7-day strike to allow Govt address 4 month withheld salaries

SSANU ends 7-day strike to allow Govt address 4 month withheld salaries

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Russian President Vladimir Putin [Channels TV]

Putin re-elected for another 6-year term, promises to make Russia stronger

Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

American students licking feet in shocking video [Twitter/@libsoftiktok]

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

An Amstaff dog attacked a Spitz in a Warsaw housing estate (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock/Eve Photography]

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog