Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

Evans Annang

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the President-elect of Senegal has promised to lead the country with modesty.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the incoming President of Senegal. [France 24]
Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the incoming President of Senegal. [France 24]

He promised on Monday to govern with humility and transparency.

Recommended articles

In his first speech to reporters after he gained majority of the votes in last Sunday elections, the political neophyte expressed his gratitude to the Senegalese people.

Faye is set to be declared the next president after his main rival called him to concede defeat, thanked President Macky Sall and other candidates for respecting Senegal's democratic tradition by recognising his victory well before official results.

"In electing me, the Senegalese people have decided on a break with a past," Faye told journalists in his first public appearance since the election. "I promise to govern with humility and transparency."

ADVERTISEMENT
bassirou-diomaye-faye-2
bassirou-diomaye-faye-2 pulse senegal

Provisional results showed Faye with about 53.7% and Amadou Ba - from the current ruling coalition - with 36.2% based on tallies from 90% of polling stations in the first-round vote, the electoral commission said.

Ba and Sall both congratulated Faye, who turned 44 on Monday. They hailed the outcome as a win for Senegal, whose reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies took a hit when Sall postponed the vote.

"The Senegalese people have reinforced the good health of our democracy.. I wish him (Faye) success at the head of our country," Ba said.

A peaceful transition of power in Senegal would mark a boost for democracy in West Africa, where there have been eight military coups since 2020.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

IBEDC partners FG agency to tackle energy theft, identifies 1,459 cases

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

Tinubu to attend burial of 17 soldiers killed in Delta

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

I’ll govern Senegal with humility – 44-year old President-elect Bassirou Faye vows

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

Metuh wants Tinubu to adopt political solution to resolve Nnamdi Kanu's case

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

10,000 orphans receive 66 cows from Senator Yari for Ramadan celebrations

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An Amstaff dog attacked a Spitz in a Warsaw housing estate (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock/Eve Photography]

Police deal with case of 'aggressive' big dog that attacked small dog

Australia tightens student visa rules for Nigerian students and others. [Immigration Hotspot]

Australia implements stricter visa regulations for Nigerian students, others

Bassirou Diomaye Faye [Bloomberg]

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Scenes after an attack at Mama Samaki Hotel in Mandera Town that occurred on Monday, March 25.

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported