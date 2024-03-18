ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Bayo Wahab

While some leaders are positive about Putin’s victory, other European leaders have dismissed his election as illegal.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin [Channels TV]
The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Leading the friends and allies of Russia to congratulate the 71-year-old president, China believes its relations with Russia will continue to move forward.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, said this while congratulating Putin at a press conference on Monday, March 18, 2024.

“China expresses its congratulations on this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing, Jina said, “China and Russia are each other’s largest neighbours and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners in the new era.”

Similarly, Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, sees Putin's election victory as a good development for his country and his people.

He said, “The Serb people welcomed with joy the victory of President Putin for they see in him a great statesman and a friend on whom we can always count and who will watch over our people.

In his congratulatory message, Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro said, “Our older brother has triumphed, which bodes well for the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while some leaders are positive about Putin’s victory, other European leaders have dismissed his election, describing it as illegal.

Reacting, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, decried Putin’s tendency to ‘rule forever.’

He said, “Everyone in the world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick with power and will stop at nothing to rule forever.”

“There is no evil he would not do to maintain his personal power. And no one in the world would have been safeguarded from this.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured speaking on February 25, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Larin Dmytro/Getty Images
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured speaking on February 25, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Larin Dmytro/Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Also condemning the election, Britain’s foreign minister, David Cameron, described the poll as “illegal” due to “a lack of choice for voters and no independent OSCE monitoring.”

“This is not what free and fair elections look like,” he stated.

In his opinion, Antonio Tajani, Italy’s Foreign Minister believes the “elections were neither free nor fair.”

“We are continuing to work for a just peace that will bring Russia to put an end to the war of aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law,” Tajani submitted.

Czech Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky, joined in knocking the development, saying the election was a “farce and parody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the Russian presidential election that showed how this regime suppresses civil society, independent media, opposition,” he said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

If you perform below expectations, I'll sack you - Wike warns FCT Perm Secs

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians

Federal Government partners with US to create 50,000 jobs for Nigerians

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Vladimir Putin's election victory sparks mixed reactions among world leaders

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Putin can't rule out a total war with NATO

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

Tinubu administration spending ₦40 billion to provide metres across Nigeria

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

NASU, SSANU commence nationwide strike

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Senator tells Nigerian Muslims that Tinubu needs their Ramadan prayers

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A file photo of nurses [Channels TV]

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise [CNBC TV18]

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

Drama on board a Latam plane [NZ Herald]

Flight attendant accidentally presses button that almost crashes plane

The incident happened in Poland [PAP]

4-year-old girl falls into a pot of hot soup