From Obiang to Putin: Meet 10 longest-serving presidents in the world

Bayo Wahab

In light of Putin's re-election in Russia, here is the list of 10 longest-serving presidents in the world.

Presidents Paul Biya of Cameroon, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Paul Kagame of Rwanda are among the longest-serving presidents in the world. [Pulse]
By the end of his new term, Putin, who came to power in 1999 as a Prime Minister, would have ruled Russia for decades, joining the league of political leaders with unending tenures.

In light of Putin's re-election, we compile the list of 10 longest-serving presidents in the world.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema, President of Equatorial Guinea, is Africa's longest-serving ruler. [News Central TV]
The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been serving as the political leader of the country since August 3, 1979.

By August 2024, the 81-year-old politician and former military officer would have ruled the country for 45 uninterrupted years.

His sit-tight disposition to power has got Equatorial Guinea nicknamed the "North Korea of Africa."

Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for 41 years. [VOA]
Cameroonian President, Paul Biya, is currently the world's oldest elected leader. The 91-year-old has ruled the Central African country for 41 years.

He is the second-longest-ruling president in Africa.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. [Business Insider]
Yoweri Museveni has been ruling Uganda for 37 years.

The 79-year-old politician and former military officer came to power in 1986. He was re-elected to a contested sixth term in the 2021 elections.

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan [Ankasam]
Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan has been serving as the 3rd President of the country since 1994.

The 71-year-old former Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan came to power shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki. [African News]
Since Eritrea gained independence in 1993, it has not known any president other than Isaias Afwerki.

After leading the country's independence struggle in 1993, Afwerki became Eritrea's sole power controlling the military and judiciary.

The 78-year-old president ruled the Horn of Africa for 30 years.

Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh. [Dehai News]
The current President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, has been in power since 1999.

Guelleh, 76, came to power as a handpicked successor by his uncle, Hassan Gouled Aptidon, who equally ruled Djibouti from 1977 to 1999.

Winning his re-election for the fourth time in 2021 cemented his political perpetuity in the league of longest-serving leaders in Africa.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, says Progozhin won't be killed.Contributor/Getty Images
Belarus President, Alexander Lukashenko has been in office for 29 years. The 69-year-old Putin ally is the longest-serving President in Europe.

Lukashenko came to power in 1994 after defeating the country's prime minister, Vyacheslav Kebich, in a run-off.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in Sochi on October 5, 2023SERGEI GUNEYEV
On Sunday, March 17, 2024, Russian President, Vladimir Putin secured a re-election that paved the way for him to become the longest-serving President of Eastern Europe country.

Putin, 71, has already served as Russia's political leader for 24 years. By the end of his new six-term tenure, he would have served the country for three decades.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. [X/Bimbiwiyiki]
Rwandan President, Paul Kagame has been ruling the Central African Republic since April 2000.

The 66-year-old politician was a former military leader who became the country's political leader after putting an end to the genocide of Tutsis during the Rwandan civil war in 1994.

Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo also known as Congo-Brazzaville, has cumulatively ruled for 39 years.

Nguesso, 80, was president from 1979 to 1992. After a civil war, he returned to power in 1997 and has been ruling ever since.

