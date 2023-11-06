Holy See says Pope Francis is slightly unwell, exhausted
The Pope's health has been a concern for Catholics worldwide in recent times, with two hospitalisations this year.
The head of the Catholic Church mentioned his poor health during a meeting with representatives of the European Rabbinical Conference on Monday, local media reported. The pontiff had a long day filled with audiences and preferred to greet the rabbis individually, a spokesperson for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, said in a statement.
Francis’ planned activities for Monday are expected to continue as usual. The 86-year-old Argentine’s health has been a concern for Catholics worldwide in recent times, with two hospitalisations this year. In March, he was treated for pneumonia, and a few months later, underwent abdominal surgery under general anesthetic.
When asked about his health, the Pope has repeatedly insisted: “I am still alive.”
