Holy See says Pope Francis is slightly unwell, exhausted

The head of the Catholic Church mentioned his poor health during a meeting with representatives of the European Rabbinical Conference on Monday, local media reported. The pontiff had a long day filled with audiences and preferred to greet the rabbis individually, a spokesperson for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, said in a statement.

Francis’ planned activities for Monday are expected to continue as usual. The 86-year-old Argentine’s health has been a concern for Catholics worldwide in recent times, with two hospitalisations this year. In March, he was treated for pneumonia, and a few months later, underwent abdominal surgery under general anesthetic.