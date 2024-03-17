Guinea sacks head of electricity company after power cut protests

Camera, who led the Electricity in Guinea (EDG), was shown the exit door alongside two of his deputies, Fode Soumah and Abdoulaye Kone, in a decree signed by junta chief General Mamady Doumbouya. on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a separate decree on Friday, the Managing Director of Guinea's national oil company and his deputy were sacked in connection to the lingering blackout in the West African country.

“Those responsible for this situation (linked to the power cuts) owe us an explanation, and everyone must take their share of responsibility,” Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah told the press on Friday.

The expulsion of top-ranking officials of Guinea's power company comes in the wake of protests triggered by an interminable power outage that plunged the capital city, Conakry, into darkness.

Two children, aged eight and 14, were shot dead amid a violent protest in Kindia, 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The EDG, in a statement, said the blackout was caused by “An incident on a high-voltage pylon.”