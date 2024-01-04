ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma granted asylum in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

While facing serious charges in his home country, Ernest Koroma is expected to reside temporarily in Nigeria.

Ernest Bai Koroma was president of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018
Ernest Bai Koroma was president of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018

Recommended articles

The move comes in the wake of charges leveled against Koroma in connection with a failed coup d’etat in Sierra Leone on November 26, 2023.

The announcement of Koroma's arrival was made through a public notice signed by Sierra Leonean Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah.

According to the notice, the Republic of Sierra Leone officially charged Koroma on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The charges include treason, misprision of treason, and two counts of harbouring, following investigations into the botched coup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to the current President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, requested the temporary relocation of the former President to Abuja, Nigeria.

The letter, dated January 2, 2024, was also copied to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Sierra Leonean President Macky Sall.

ECOWAS cited the need to ensure the safety and well-being of Dr Ernest Bai Koroma during the ongoing legal proceedings. The letter stated the organisation's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and the rule of law in the West African region.

Nigeria, as a member state of ECOWAS, has agreed to provide political asylum for the former Sierra Leonean leader. The decision reflects the regional bloc's stance on promoting diplomacy and conflict resolution within its member states.

While facing serious charges in his home country, Ernest Koroma is expected to reside temporarily in Nigeria, pending the resolution of legal matters and the restoration of political stability in Sierra Leone.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NHRC advocates for robust interventions for GBV survivors in Bauchi

NHRC advocates for robust interventions for GBV survivors in Bauchi

NDLEA Tincan intercepts 876.453kg illicit drugs, others in 2023

NDLEA Tincan intercepts 876.453kg illicit drugs, others in 2023

Why Rivers Governor Fubara visited Bayelsa

Why Rivers Governor Fubara visited Bayelsa

Use toothpastes with fluoride to prevent tooth decay - Dental expert advise Nigerians

Use toothpastes with fluoride to prevent tooth decay - Dental expert advise Nigerians

Presidency, Moghalu trade blame over Nigeria’s stunted economic growth

Presidency, Moghalu trade blame over Nigeria’s stunted economic growth

Former Buhari minister too sick to attend EFCC interview over corruption

Former Buhari minister too sick to attend EFCC interview over corruption

Ebonyi workers urge Federal, State government to review salaries

Ebonyi workers urge Federal, State government to review salaries

Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

After 32 years, Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

Sam Altman arrives at the Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden for the 2016 Bilderberg Group conference on June 9, 2016, in Dresden, Germany.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The biggest winners and losers in tech leadership this year

Teenager dies after being attacked by shark in South Australia

14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia

Pope Francis

Pope advocates for regulation of Artificial Intelligence to promote human sustainability