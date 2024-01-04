Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma granted asylum in Nigeria

The move comes in the wake of charges leveled against Koroma in connection with a failed coup d’etat in Sierra Leone on November 26, 2023.

The announcement of Koroma's arrival was made through a public notice signed by Sierra Leonean Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah.

According to the notice, the Republic of Sierra Leone officially charged Koroma on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The charges include treason, misprision of treason, and two counts of harbouring, following investigations into the botched coup.

In a letter addressed to the current President of Sierra Leone, Julius Bio, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, requested the temporary relocation of the former President to Abuja, Nigeria.

The letter, dated January 2, 2024, was also copied to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Sierra Leonean President Macky Sall.

ECOWAS cited the need to ensure the safety and well-being of Dr Ernest Bai Koroma during the ongoing legal proceedings. The letter stated the organisation's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and the rule of law in the West African region.

Nigeria, as a member state of ECOWAS, has agreed to provide political asylum for the former Sierra Leonean leader. The decision reflects the regional bloc's stance on promoting diplomacy and conflict resolution within its member states.