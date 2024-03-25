Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported

“I condemn in the strongest terms, today's cowardly and heinous terrorist attack at a hotel in Mandera town," he said in a statement.

According to reports reaching the news desk, a loud explosion was heard inside the hotel.

The hotel is located next to Mandera Police Station and opposite Shamaal Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Al Shabaab members targeted security personnel who frequent the eatery.

Scenes after an attack at Mama Samaki Hotel in Mandera Town that occurred on Monday, March 25. Pulse Live Kenya

“My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families affected by this tragic incident. I equally wish the victims who sustained injuries a quick recovery as they receive treatment.

“Additionally, I would like to assure the families of the victims our full support during this difficult time and commend the Department of Health Services for the swift response as they attend to the victims who sustained injuries,” Governor Mohamed said.

He added that security agencies are pursuing the criminals behind the attack and charting a way forward to prevent such incidents from happening again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scenes after an attack at Mama Samaki Hotel in Mandera Town that occurred on Monday, March 25. Pulse Live Kenya

“Today's unfortunate incident will not deter our tireless efforts and commitment to matters about peace and security,” he said.

There are no official reports of the number of casualties but several are feared dead.

U.S. sanctions Nairobi tycoons over links with Al Shabaab's $100M annual income

In March 2024, the U.S. Treasury has announced the designation of a transnational money laundering network linked to the terrorist organization al-Shabaab.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network spans across Kenya, the Horn of Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Cyprus.

The sanctions were imposed on 16 entities and individuals allegedly involved in raising and laundering funds for al-Shabaab, a terrorist group affiliated with al-Qa’ida.

The individuals targeted include influential businesspeople in the region who are said to provide financial backing to al-Shabaab, responsible for some of the deadliest terrorist attacks in East Africa's history, resulting in the loss of thousands of innocent lives.

c2b5e180-4ee4-4d4c-84d0-4d225d09d214

These sanctions are imposed under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson emphasised the commitment of the United States to work with regional partners to dismantle terror financing networks.

He stated that these actions are part of a comprehensive effort to support the Somali government's economic offensive against al-Shabaab, a crucial aspect in the campaign to weaken the terrorist group.

Al-Shabaab is known to generate over $100 million annually through extortion and financial support from affiliated businesses.

The threat posed by al-Shabaab extends beyond Somalia, as its revenues are used to fund other al-Qa’ida-supported groups worldwide, contributing to global instability and undermining governance.