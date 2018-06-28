Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Desperate vigil: families of missing Thai kids cling to hope

In Thailand Desperate vigil: families of missing kids cling to hope

For five days Thinnakorn Boonpiem has been waiting in the rain for news from his 12-year-old son trapped in a cave in northern Thailand, and for five days he has heard nothing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Relatives have kept six days of desperate vigil outside the cave where the boys went missing play

Relatives have kept six days of desperate vigil outside the cave where the boys went missing

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For five days Thinnakorn Boonpiem has been waiting in the rain for news from his 12-year-old son trapped in a cave in northern Thailand, and for five days he has heard nothing.

His boy is one of 12 footballers and their coach who have been trapped in the flooded cave in northern Chiang Rai province where heavy rains have hampered the harrowing search.

Weeping relatives spend much of the day praying and have been joined by chanting monks and Christian well-wishers singing gospel and reading Bible passages.

They are working hard to keep spirits buoyed as the desperate search drags on.

"I am very worried," the 55-year-old father of Mongkol Boonpiem told AFP from the mud-slicked site close to the Laos and Myanmar borders.

Thinnakorn told AFP his son is a "good boy" who loves to study -- almost as much as football.

He joined the local "Boar" youth team a year ago and on Saturday went to practice like he has done many times before.

He didn't tell his dad he planned to go trekking in the cave, and his family started to worry when he never came home.

"I learned that he was trapped at around 9 p.m. that day,"

"Since then I've been here in front of the cave," the grim-faced father of two said.

Three British divers and US military personnel have been deployed to the scene to help hundreds of Thai NAVY seal divers, soldiers, borders guards and police in the daunting search for the boys.

Buddhist monks have led regular prayer sessions with relatives outside the cave play

Buddhist monks have led regular prayer sessions with relatives outside the cave

(AFP)

The 10-kilometer (six-mile) cave is one of Thailand's longest, and has a notorious reputation for being one of the toughest to navigate, especially in the monsoon season from July to November.

But the adventurous young team knew the cave well and had visited many times before. Some of their teammates had even surveyed the site on previous visits, officials said.

Search teams found signs of the team when they entered the cave: their backpacks were near their entrance, along with backpacks and football boots.

Further in, rescuers found footprints and handprints believed to belong to the missing 13.

'Cheerful boy'

As rain continued to pound the area Thursday, relatives clung to hope the youngsters were still alive.

Some prayed at Buddhist shrines of bright yellow marigold flowers, food offerings, dolls and incense sticks.

"We all are sad and hope to see him soon," said the great aunt of 11-year-old nephew Phanumas Saengdee, nicknamed Mick, is among the missing.

She has been sitting vigil with Mick's mother and grief-stricken grandfather who has barely spoken in days.

"I'm taking care of his Grandpa... he hasn't eaten much. He was the one who raised Mick, so I'm trying to comfort him," she told AFP, declining to be named.

The dramatic, days-long rescue has captivated much of Thailand and prompted emotional messages of solidarity from football clubs across the country.

Some players formed the number '13' on football pitches while others joined hands and made a heart figure, according to aerial photos circulating online.

Thailand's top Islamic body also called on Muslims to pray for the missing boys at Friday prayers across the country.

Football is one of the most common pastimes for young boys in Thailand, where the sport is wildly popular.

Thai Navy Seal and rescue experts from Britain and the US have had no luck finding a way though the flooded cave play

Thai Navy Seal and rescue experts from Britain and the US have had no luck finding a way though the flooded cave

(AFP)

The Boar's Facebook page shows photos of the young players in red football shirts flashing peace signs and smiling, while others show teammates holding up a trophy.

Some, like 13-year-old Sompong Jaiwong, who is trapped in the cave, joined youth leagues with the wish of one day going professional.

"Pong is a cheerful boy, he likes football, and every sport. He dreams of becoming a footballer for the Thai national team," the teenager's teacher Manutsanun Kuntun told AFP, using his nickname.

"Our class is still confident he will be OK," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 Putin-Trump Summit US, Russia agree to meet in third countrybullet
3 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet

Related Articles

In Thailand Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave
World Chobani, the greek yogurt maker, reclaims control of its finances
World Drug dealers targeted in sweep of illicit online marketplaces
In Thailand Desperate search for 12 children trapped in cave
Politics Ghanaians are the 5th highest deportees in the world and here’s all you need to know
In Cambodia Government finds 33 surrogate mothers in raid on illegal business
Football Vietnam busts $26 mn online betting ring: state media
Finance The 31 hotels everyone should stay at in their lifetime, according to the man who tests them out for a living
Oxfam Supermarkets must help end 'brutal conditions' for farmers

World

Ada Tsim, 44, who is reported to have worked as a bodyguard in mainland China was detained by police Tuesday after using a semi-automatic pistol to shoot four relatives in a Hong Kong park
In Hong Kong Bodyguard charged with murder after rare shooting
The departure of Justice Anthony Kennedy (C), pictured in January 2017, will give President Donald Trump a chance to shift the top US court decisively to the right
Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president Supreme Court pick
Smoke rises above a rebel-held area of southern Syria during a government air strike on Daraa province on June 27, 2018
In Syria Air strikes on southern country kill 22 civilians: monitor
US President Donald Trump, during the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Canada in June 2018
Trump US President told G7 allies 'NATO is as bad as NAFTA'