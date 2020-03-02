Xi, speaking on a visit to several medicine institutes in Beijing, said strenuous efforts are needed to win the battle against the epidemic and that China must offer technological support to aid that campaign.

He also said bio security was an important part of national security, adding that China should set up national vaccine reserves to prepare for possible prevention work.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation to declare a global health emergency.

So far, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, with more than 3,000 people having died and over 45,000 recovered