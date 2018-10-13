Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Brazil presidential candidates seek to soften images ahead of run-off

Brazil presidential candidates seek to soften images ahead of run-off

Two weeks before a run-off to decide Brazil's presidency, the dueling far-right and leftist candidates are trying to soften their images to appeal to polarized voters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazil's presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), Fernando Haddad attends a mass at Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, Brazil's national patroness, during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 12, 2018. play

Brazil's presidential candidate for the Workers' Party (PT), Fernando Haddad attends a mass at Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, Brazil's national patroness, during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 12, 2018.

(AFP)

Two weeks before a run-off to decide Brazil's presidency, the dueling far-right and leftist candidates are trying to soften their images to appeal to polarized voters.

Rejigged campaigns were launched on Friday with new TV ads from the two -- Jair Bolsonaro, 63, and Fernando Haddad, 55 -- attacking the other and each claiming they stood for all Brazilians.

Frontrunner Bolsonaro, a populist former paratrooper vowing a robust law-and-order regime, eased gun laws and tougher immigration restrictions if he wins, rejected the extreme-right label in a media conference Thursday.

"I'm not far-right," he insisted. "Point out to me an act of mine that is far-right."

He declared himself an "admirer" of US President Donald Trump and said: "He wants a great United States -- I want a great Brazil."

In his ads, he put emphasis on his family, and hinted at his anti-crime stance as being "firm."

Haddad for his part distanced himself from former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whom he replaced last month as the Workers Party candidate. His ads portrayed him as defending democracy and social inclusion.

He has removed pictures of Lula from his campaign flyers, and dropped the party's signature red color for Brazil's green-and-gold motif.

Brazil's right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, pictured during a press conference in Rio on October 11, 2018, trounced a dozen rivals in the first round of voting play

Brazil's right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, pictured during a press conference in Rio on October 11, 2018, trounced a dozen rivals in the first round of voting

(AFP)

Lula, though still broadly popular among the poor, is seen by better-off Bolsonaro voters as emblematic of a graft-ridden Workers Party that ruled between 2003 and 2016, the tail end of which saw Brazil's worst recession on record.

The October 28 run-off is Bolsonaro's to lose, polls suggest.

In the first round of the elections, held last Sunday, Bolsonaro easily trounced a dozen rivals, grabbing 46 percent of the vote. Haddad came second with 29 percent.

According to a Datafolha voter survey, Bolsonaro has 58 percent support going into the run-off, against 42 percent for Haddad.

The rivals have separately called for calm after a series of violent incidents linked to the febrile atmosphere around the elections.

In one instance a man was killed in a bar after reportedly voicing support for the Workers Party. In another, a transgender woman said she was beaten by street vendors calling for a Bolsonaro victory.

One of Haddad's campaign ads highlighted the reported case of a 19-year-old women who claimed pro-Bolsonaro supporters had carved a swastika onto her stomach.

'Peace and love'

Haddad, pictured receiving communion during a mass at Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, is trying to rally Catholics to his campaign play

Haddad, pictured receiving communion during a mass at Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, is trying to rally Catholics to his campaign

(AFP)

The right-wing candidate, a deputy in Brazil's congress since 1991 who recently joined the ultraconservative Social Liberal Party, has made deft use of social media to woo voters.

Part of that was the result of him convalescing for weeks after being stabbed by a lone assailant on the campaign trail last month. But he said Thursday there was a "strategic" choice to minimize sharing the stage with Haddad in televised debates.

Six debates were scheduled to take place before the run-off, but half of them were canceled after Bolsonaro's doctors said he still wasn't sufficiently recovered, and only the last two, set for October 21 and 26, were seen as possibly taking place.

Haddad, keen to close the polling gap, criticized Bolsonaro's absence.

"My adversary has spent 28 years in the Chamber of Deputies exuding hate the whole time, against the (poorer) northeast, against women, against the Workers Party. He is a man unsuited to democratic debate," he said.

On Friday he took part in a mass in the biggest city of Sao Paulo as part of his efforts to rally Catholics to his campaign to counter an evangelical surge behind Bolsonaro. "We are going to welcome people with a message of peace and love," he told journalists afterward.

Campaign promises by the candidates in the second round of the Brazilian presidential election play

Campaign promises by the candidates in the second round of the Brazilian presidential election

(AFP)

Bolsonaro dismissed Haddad as Lula's "puppet" and said he felt "ashamed" to hear his rival speak of families and God.

A political commentator on Brazil's premier TV network Globo, Otavio Guedes, slammed the fact that campaigning up to now had focused more on personal attacks than on the candidates' platforms.

The new television campaigns being rolled out would be more important than in the first round, he said, "because they will finally let them talk about their programs."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 Trump US President says Fed 'out of control' but won't fire Powellbullet

Related Articles

Football Brazil make heavy work of beating Saudi Arabia in friendly
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
Finance The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked
Football No Messi, no problem as Argentina beat Iraq 4-0
In Brazil The challenge for presidential candidates: overcoming voter rejection
Lifestyle I trekked to the legendary Great Wall of China to see the 13,000-mile treasure for myself, and it's even more incredible than I expected
Football Lofty goal: China spreads football to 10,000 kindergartens
Kizomba Kupe Dance? Know about the sensual Angolan dance that could get you pregnant
Football Mbappe is Time magazine's 'Future of Soccer'

World

An official peers from the door of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 12, 2018
Saudis welcome joint Turkey probe into missing journalist
US student Lara Alqasem, who appealed after she was refused entry to Israel over her alleged support for a pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, sits in a Tel Aviv district Court on October 11, 2018
Israel upholds ban on US student refused entry for 10 days
Palestinian men carry an injured protester into a hospital in Gaza City, on October 12, 2018
Israel halts Gaza fuel deliveries as 7 Palestinians killed
Turki bin Bandar bin Mohamed bin Abderrahmane al-Saud shakes hands with Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Aziz in Islamabad in a file picture from 15 September 2003
Morocco extradited Saudi national in 2015 on Interpol warrant
X
Advertisement