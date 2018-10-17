Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Brazil federal police ask for president to be indicted for corruption

Brazil federal police ask for president to be indicted for corruption

The federal police investigated for more than a year whether Temer, who has been in power since May 2016, took bribes to issue a decree in May 2017 to benefit companies in the port sector.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazil's President Michel Temer, waves as he arrives at a voting place in Sao Paulo on October 7 play

Brazil's President Michel Temer, waves as he arrives at a voting place in Sao Paulo on October 7

(AFP)

Brazil's Federal Police on Tuesday asked the Prosecutor General's office to charge President Michel Temer and ten others, including his daughter, with corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The federal police investigated for more than a year whether Temer, who has been in power since May 2016, took bribes to issue a decree in May 2017 to benefit companies in the port sector.

The Prosecutor's Office must now decide whether to file a criminal complaint against the president, if it requests further investigation, or to order the case closed.

For the Supreme Court to investigate and possibly prosecute the president, according to the Constitution, it must get Congress' green light.

In the report delivered Tuesday to the Supreme Court, federal police also requested that all those under investigation have their assets frozen.

The presidential palace of Planalto, consulted by AFP, said that the president would not speak about the police report.

Temer, 78, was denounced twice by the Prosecutor's Office last year, for corruption and criminal organization training, and in both cases the accusations were frozen by Congress until the end of his term on January 1, 2019.

The new accusation comes less than two weeks before the second round of the presidential election. Ultra-conservative Jair Bolsonaro is leading in polls against leftist Fernando Haddad.

Temer is wrapping up his term as one of the most unpopular Brazilian presidents in decades. He has a five percent approval rating.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet

Related Articles

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'fomenting violence,' rival candidate Haddad tells AFP
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
Brazil Election Bolsonaro 'tsunami' swells far-right party in congress
Presidential Election Divided Brazil barrels towards uncertain presidential run-off
Brazil Country votes for new president, far-right Bolsonaro favourite
Luiz Inacio Lula Brazil's Former President unable to vote in prison
In Brazil The challenge for presidential candidates: overcoming voter rejection
In Brazil Last-ditch bid to woo undecided ahead of presidential poll
Jair Bolsonaro Brazil presidential candidate's most controversial quotes
In Brazil Women take to streets against Bolsonaro candidacy

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will brief her 27 EU colleagues, then they will leave to discuss Brexit over dinner without her
EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
A total of 10 candidates have now been killed during the campaign for Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary election
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple
Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women
The fairy penguin is the world's smallest penguin species
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
X
Advertisement