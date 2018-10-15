Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Amnesty worker says abducted, beaten in Russian Caucasus

Amnesty worker says abducted, beaten in Russian Caucasus

A man claiming to represent a leader of the protest movement came to Kozlovsky's hotel on the evening of October 6 and led him to a waiting car, Amnesty said in a statement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The volatile Ingushetia region has been the scene of mass protests in recent weeks over a Moscow-backed deal that would hand over territory to neighbouring Chechnya play

The volatile Ingushetia region has been the scene of mass protests in recent weeks over a Moscow-backed deal that would hand over territory to neighbouring Chechnya

(AFP)

An Amnesty International researcher said Monday he was abducted and brutally beaten by men claiming to be from the Russian security service after he travelled to the North Caucasus to monitor peaceful protests.

Oleg Kozlovsky was in the volatile Ingushetia region, where thousands have protested in recent weeks over a Moscow-backed deal that would hand over territory to the neighbouring region of Chechnya.

A man claiming to represent a leader of the protest movement came to Kozlovsky's hotel on the evening of October 6 and led him to a waiting car, Amnesty said in a statement.

Once the researcher was in the vehicle, two masked men entered, one of whom punched him in the face, before driving him to a field outside the regional capital Magas.

"They held a gun to my head and told me they were going to kill me," Kozlovsky said.

"The men identified themselves as being officers of the local Centre for Combating Extremism, a special police unit.

"They demanded to know the names of my contacts in Ingushetia and threatened to kill my wife and children if I reported what happened."

In a Facebook post, the Russian national said the men also threatened to rape him.

But he added: "I won't be bullied into silence. It's imperative that the world knows the risks that human rights defenders and activists face in Russia."

The attackers staged two mock executions and took photos of Kozlovsky naked, which they threatened to release if he told anyone about the ordeal, according to the statement.

They later took his phone and camera before driving him to the nearby region of North Ossetia and releasing him near an airport.

Amnesty said it had complained to the Russian authorities.

Rights workers in Russia and particularly in the Caucasus region regularly report attacks and harassment.

The head of the Chechen branch of Russia's top rights group Memorial was detained in January and is on trial on drugs charges that campaigners say are trumped up.

The group's office in Ingushetia was also torched in January in an arson attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet
3 Pope defrocks 2 former Chilean bishops for abusing minorsbullet

Related Articles

In Germany Uncensored: Frankfurt book fair gets political in 'stormy' times
Oleg Sentsov Hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker 'losing hope': cousin
Bashar al-Assa Syria's President says next priority is retaking Idlib: Russian media
In Gaza Killings of Palestinians spark widespread condemnation of Israel
In Chechnya FIFA 'concerned' by arrest of rights activist
Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US quits UN council
Russia Country drops 'narcotics' case against mother of sick boy
In Turkey Erdogan's finance czar insists crisis-hit to emerge stronger
Oleg Sentsov Russia releases photo of hunger-striking director
Putin foe Navalny freed from jail after back-to-back sentences

World

The failed 'okay to be white' was tabled by right-wing senator Pauline Hanson
Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' vote
A Saudi investor monitors the stock exchange on June 15, 2015, in the capital Riyadh
Saudi stocks rebound after Khashoggi fallout
Millions of Afghans are desperate for food and water, as the worst drought in living memory plagues the war-torn country
Three million Afghans in 'urgent' need of food: UN
Fears have been growing among world powers that the taboo on the use of chemical weapons is being eroded, following the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain and repeated uses of gas and banned substances in Syria
EU adopts new chemical weapons sanctions
X
Advertisement