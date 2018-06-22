Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Afghan illegally expelled from Germany granted asylum

In Germany Afghan illegally expelled, granted asylum

An Afghan man who was allowed back into Germany after he was illegally expelled from the country has been finally granted asylum, according to a German court ruling published Friday.

  • Published:
Afghan refugee Hasmatullah Fazelpur has finally been granted refugee status play

Afghan refugee Hasmatullah Fazelpur has finally been granted refugee status

(dpa/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Afghan man who was allowed back into Germany after he was illegally expelled from the country has been finally granted asylum, according to a German court ruling published Friday.

Hasmatullah Fazelpur, 23, was in September sent from Germany to Bulgaria -- his first port of call in the European Union and which promptly put him on a plane back to Afghanistan.

But it turned out a German court had issued an emergency injunction prior to the deportation -- making the expulsion to Bulgaria illegal. German authorities were therefore ordered to take Fazelpur back.

After the expulsion confusion, Fazelpur found himself back in Frankfurt in mid-December.

Six months later, the court in Sigmaringen has finally granted him refugee status, allowing him to remain in Germany for at least three years.

The good news for Fazelpur came as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is battling to beat down a political crisis over her liberal refugee policy.

Merkel has been severely weakened by her decision to allow in more than a million asylum seekers in 2015 which has since sparked a backlash.

Her hardline Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Monday gave her up to the end of next week to curb migrant arrivals, failing which he will defy her by ordering migrants registered elsewhere in Europe sent back.

If he pushes through with his threat, Merkel could be forced to sack him, heralding the end of her coalition with Seehofer's CSU party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
2 Argentina Country gets first $15 bn from IMFbullet
3 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet

Related Articles

Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Football Loew backs under-fire stars as Germany face World Cup crunch match
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Eating Right Health benefits of Turmeric
Football Belgium brace for Tunisia attack with one eye on England
Football Germany set to be without Hummels against Sweden
Angela Merkel Under-fire German chancellor says EU summit won't solve migration issue
Football Swedish squad hit by stomach bug ahead of Germany clash
Football World Cup fans soak up history in Russia's Volgograd

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will want to win a new mandate in Sunday's first round of the presidential election but the opposition could force a run-off on July 8
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's six presidential candidates
With impassioned campaign speeches across the country Muharrem Ince has emerged as the leading standard bearer of the opposition to Erdogan
Muharrem Ince Fiery Turkish MP wants to be 'everyone's president'
For supporters, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a voice to Turkey's conservative Muslim majority
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's pugnacious 'chief' with eye on history
Jihadists have attacked a string of villages in northern Mozambique where the country's future gas hub is to be built
In Mozambique Gas-fuelled future threatened by jihadists