Presidential candidates and the songs that capture their personalities

As the 2023 election draws near, the electorate can expect to be treated by the different campaign jingles of political parties and candidates vying for office.

In the spirit of bringing attention to the forthcoming elections, the Pulse Music Desk has compiled a list of the major presidential candidates and songs that speak to their personalities.

When one considers these candidates for their affluence, charisma, intelligence, popularity, drive, and qualities, they can be reconciled with these popular Nigerian songs.

1. Peter Obi (Labour Party)

Oliver De Coque - 'Identity'

Peter Obi's candidacy has come at a time when millions of Nigerians are desperately in search of a suitable candidate that can break the nation free from the political elites that have continued to rotate power amongst themselves.

Known for his financial prudence, integrity, and honesty that made some people describe him as close-fisted, Peter Obi's personality is to a large extent captured by the timeless song 'Identity' by the legendary highlife musician, Oliver De Coque.

'Identity' is a song about a diligent man who is not carried away by pleasures and who retains enough self-awareness to always cut his coat to his size.

At a time in Nigeria's polity where the nation is suffering from wanton wastage amidst a shortage in revenue, Peter Obi's drive to take Nigeria from consumption to production is captured by 'Identity'.

2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress)

YCEE - 'Jagaban'

As a seasoned politician who has wielded his influence across Nigeria's politics, many musicians have curated songs in Tinubu’s honour.

One of the songs that pay homage to him is YCEE's trap record 'Jagaban' which tells the story of a man with affluence and fame that spread far and wide.

For a man whose path to fame and wealth is shrouded in mystery, Tinubu has become one of the most famous Nigerian politicians of this millennium and a true force to be reckoned with. His personality is the definition of a don — a Jagaban.

3. Atiku Abubakar (People's Democratic Party)

Burna Boy - 'Odogwu'

Atiku Abubakar has been active in Nigeria's political scene since 1993 when he first ran for president. The former vice president, aside from being a wealthy politician, has switched political allegiance on four different occasions since 1999.

He has moved from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), back to the PDP, and later to the All Progressive Congress (APC) before eventually retracing his steps back to the PDP a second time.

His cross-carpeting and flamboyant personality paint a picture of a man who loves to enjoy life and take things as they go. A personality that is captured by Burna Boy's highlife record 'Odogwu' a chest-thumping anthem for powerful men who enjoy a good time.

4. Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress)

Fela Anikulapo Kuti - 'Beasts of No Nation'

One of the youngest presidential candidates, Omoyele Sowore is not one that shies away from confrontation. His passion for a better Nigeria has endeared him to a section of the youthful population who share his aluta-fuelled passion that runs through Nigeria's public higher institutions of learning.

Sowore's bold, confrontational, and non-compromising personality can be captured by multiple Fela Kuti songs that portray a man that fails to kowtow to the political elites. However, we will go for Fela's 1989 classic 'Beasts of No Nation' in which he indicted the political elites for corruption and abuse of power, an accusation Sowore has tirelessly echoed.

5. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (New Nigeria People’s Party)

Dauda Kahutu - 'Kwankwaso Daho Daho'

Rabiu Kwankwaso is one of the political elites who has held different positions ranging from being a two-term governor, a defense minister, and a senator.

Renowned for his signature red cap that's cultural to the indigenous people of Kano State, Kwankwaso has a large followership among the masses who admire his simplicity and people-focused leadership style.

A song that speaks to Kwankwaso's people-oriented personality is his 2011 campaign record 'Kwankwaso Daho Daho' (Kwankwaso come back) which was a smash hit in Kano state.

6. Christopher Imumolen (Accord)

Wande Coal - 'Se Na Like This'

Christopher Irene Imumolen is running on a youthful platform that seeks to take power from the hands of the older political elites who have retained it for generations.

His bold ambitions present him as a man with a daring, progressive, and optimistic personality. A song that captures his personality is Wande Coal's didactic hit single 'Se Na Like This' which was a clarion call to Nigerians to wake up to the depressing state of society.

7. Princess Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement)

Waje - 'So Inspired'

Princess Chichi Ojei is the only woman running for the office of president in the 2023 election.

Her decision to run for the office of the number one citizen of the country is indeed inspiring, especially to young women across Nigeria.

Princess Chichi's drive, ambition, and courage can be captured by Waje's 'So Inspired' which is an anthem made to inspire women to rise above adversity.

8. Hamza Al-Mustapha (Action Alliance)

Zinoleesky- ‘Kilofeshe’

Hamza Al-Mustapha is best known for being the chief henchman of General Sani Abacha who ran a brutal, kleptomaniac government.

After his decade-long trial as a defendant in the gruesome murder of Kudirat Abiola, Hamza has reinvented himself as a Democrat. His decision to stand for the highest political position in Nigeria despite having such a sordid past presents him as someone with cojones. Forward-looking, optimistic about the ability of human beings to forget, and one who believes in the philosophy of live and let live.