The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor-elect, who said he would anchor his programme in 14 thematic areas of intervention.

Senator Bassey Otu is the governor-elect in Cross River state. (Punch)
Senator Bassey Otu is the governor-elect in Cross River state. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Otu stated this after he was presented with the Certificate of Return by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Cross River in Calabar on Friday.

The governor-elect, who said he would anchor his programme in 14 thematic areas of intervention, noted that it was time the youth took their rightful place in the state.

“Our approach is going to be multi-sectorial and the dividend will be felt even in the short term as soon as we assume office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Youths and women are very active segment of the population of this state and now is the time for them to take their rightful place.

“Women will be strengthened and empowered while the youth will be given the opportunity to grow in their various fields of endeavour.

Meanwhile, the member elect of Ogoja constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mrs Rita Agbo, decried poor representation of women in the state assembly.

Agno who collected her Certificate of Return along with 24 others, promised to work with relevant stakeholders to change the narrative.

The former Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Area, expressed regret that having two women in the 25-member assembly was not good enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

She appealed to the menfolk that they were not taking over from them but would be there as helpmates.

According to her, women should be given the chance to take their rightful place in nation building. We need the 35 per cent affirmative action.

“We hope that the men will listen to us and fight strongly to make that happen. We also hope they will listen to us and give us more space than we have today. ’’

Agbo said she would bring her experience to bear to provide an effective representation to her constituents.

“We will work closely with the governor to deliver the dividend of democracy to our people in terms of infrastructure, light, water and women empowerment would be a priority.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home