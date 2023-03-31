Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Otu stated this after he was presented with the Certificate of Return by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Cross River in Calabar on Friday.

The governor-elect, who said he would anchor his programme in 14 thematic areas of intervention, noted that it was time the youth took their rightful place in the state.

“Our approach is going to be multi-sectorial and the dividend will be felt even in the short term as soon as we assume office.

“Youths and women are very active segment of the population of this state and now is the time for them to take their rightful place.

“Women will be strengthened and empowered while the youth will be given the opportunity to grow in their various fields of endeavour.

Meanwhile, the member elect of Ogoja constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mrs Rita Agbo, decried poor representation of women in the state assembly.

Agno who collected her Certificate of Return along with 24 others, promised to work with relevant stakeholders to change the narrative.

The former Chairman of Ogoja Local Government Area, expressed regret that having two women in the 25-member assembly was not good enough.

She appealed to the menfolk that they were not taking over from them but would be there as helpmates.

According to her, women should be given the chance to take their rightful place in nation building. We need the 35 per cent affirmative action.

“We hope that the men will listen to us and fight strongly to make that happen. We also hope they will listen to us and give us more space than we have today. ’’

Agbo said she would bring her experience to bear to provide an effective representation to her constituents.