Obi an asset but free to leave Labour Party - NLC

The NLC spokesman, Benson Upah, stated this while baring his mind on the crisis rocking the Labour Party in an interview with Sunday Punch.

Upah said the NLC leadership won't rest until Julius Abure is kicked out as the party's national chairman.

Recall Abure was re-elected as the national chairman at a controversial convention conducted in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, despite resistance by the NLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the national convention as illegal, the labour spokesman said the union would never confer legitimacy or recognise Abure's leadership.

“Our position on this matter is clear and has not changed. Abure remains unknown to us. It is not a question of removal. As far as we know, he does not exist,” Upah said.

From all indications, Obi seems displeased with the Labour Party leadership over the manner it conducted the convention, despite his plea for wider consultation.

The former Anambra State Governor hinted at this during an X (formerly Twitter) Space session organised by Parallel Facts two Fridays ago.

While explaining his absence at the convention, Obi told his audience that he decided to stay away from the event because the party's leadership ignored his appeal for wider consultation with relevant stakeholders before conducting the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments have further fuelled speculations that the presidential candidate may have started shopping for a new platform to contest the 2027 election.

Reacting to this, Upah said Obi's likely exit from the Labour Party should not be debated, noting that the former Governor is at liberty to determine his destiny.

Even though he described him as an asset, the spokesman reiterated that the Congress would not stand in the politician's way if he chose to leave.