Yakubu Dogara returns to PDP after 864 days in APC

Bayo Wahab

Dogara’s return to the PDP came 81 days to the 2023 general elections.

Former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara.
Former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara.

Dogara’s defection came barely 48 hours after he and some aggrieved northern APC leaders and Christian leaders in the party declared support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The groups reportedly adopted Atiku after the Northern Christian leaders agreed to work with their Muslim counterparts to defeat the same faith ticket of the ruling party.

In July 2020, the former Speaker dumped the PDP to join the APC citing the breakdown of governance in his native state of Bauchi as his reason for leaving the PDP.

However, after 864 days in the APC, Dogara announced his return to the PDP following his disagreement with the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Prior to his official defection to the PDP, Dogara was appointed as a member of the opposition party’s Campaign Council on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who also doubles as the Director-General of the PDP PCO in a statement said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The statement reads in part: “The leadership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council wishes to formally announce that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council with immediate effect.

“This is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to recover our great country, Nigeria.”

Bayo Wahab

