BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Ima Elijah

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after a month-long trip to Paris, amidst a grand welcome by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)
The former Lagos governor was welcomed by a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, where his plane touched down. His wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, and son, Seyi Tinubu, were with him on the trip.

Tinubu, while addressing the crowd, expressed his delight at being back and said he was well-rested and ready for the task ahead. He also assured his supporters that he was strong and had been planning with a view to putting together a strong team to hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29th.

Speaking to the crowd at the airport, the President-elect said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.”

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Why this matters: The President-elect left the country on March 21st for Paris on a vacation after a hectic campaign and election season.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

