Test Tinubu, Atiku for drugs - Dino urges NDLEA

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Senator said subjecting the two candidates to drug and medical tests would help to ascertain their fitness for the presidency.

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Dino, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, made this call in an interview with journalists on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

This comes months after the chairman of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, wrote a letter to the ruling party urging them to include drug test as part of screening of aspirants on their platform.

Marwa had promised to write a similar letter to the main opposition party, PDP, and others, stating that Nigeria requires a mentally stable set of leaders to pilot its affairs.

Meanwhile, Dino appeared to have toed the same line as he argued that subjecting both Tinubu and Atiku to drugs tests will help to ascertain their fitness for the highest elective office in the country.

Dino's word:I call on the leading presidential candidates to submit themselves to medical fitness examination, including narcotics examination. I call on the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, to take Atiku and Tinubu for drug tests because anyone who will be our president must be free of drugs. This is important as our country is battling the scourge of drug abuse.

“Tinubu is not fit. I challenge him to a medical examination and Atiku will do same. We want to see if Tinubu’s pronouncement of agbado, cassava and 50 million youths to be employed in the army and people tweeting on WhatsApp are mere statements or they were made out of mental imbalance.

“Aso Rock is looking for a healer, not a patient. Nigerians don’t want another president that will be visiting London every week and cause us economic and social distractions.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Test Tinubu, Atiku for drugs - Dino urges NDLEA

