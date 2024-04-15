ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Segun Adeyemi

The conflict between the governor and the SGF has caused a rift within the Benue APC, leaving supporters uncertain about which faction to support.

Alia and Akume [Facebook]
They emphasised that Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, continues to hold the leadership position within the party in Benue, aligning with the APC’s core principles and beliefs.

This clarification was conveyed in a statement released on Sunday, April 14, signed by Philip Agbese, the caucus spokesman and Deputy Spokesperson for the House of Representatives.

This latest development comes shortly after the APC and the Tiv traditional monarch intervened in the ongoing political dispute between Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia and SGF Senator George Akume.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Tiv Traditional Council (TTC) brokered the peace treaty between them both in April.

Worried by the worsening crisis, the Tiv paramount ruler, Prof James Ayatse, and the TTC invited the duo to discuss the differences.

While briefing newsmen, the monarch said, “They agreed to bury their differences and work together as a team for the good of the people.

“So, all the past differences have been put aside, and now we have a fresh start. We shall work together in unity, in cooperation and agreement for the progress and development of Benue.

“The leaders have made a commitment to keep to their word and ensure that there is peace and unity between them going forward.”

Meanwhile, the party warned supporters and representatives of both politicians, urging them to drop their legal actions or face consequences from the national party leadership.

The tension between the governor and the SGF has deeply divided members of the Benue APC, with supporters unsure of which side to align with.

While responding to the suggestions of factionalism within the Benue APC, the caucus labelled such claims as the antics of “desperate comedians.”

They advised fellow APC members to view those claiming leadership roles within the party as mere entertainers, amusing the public with their antics. They criticised individuals in Benue who seem to idolise certain figures to the point of disregarding party rules and logic.

According to the party’s constitution and the National Working Committee, the lawmakers emphasised that Comrade Austin Agada remains the state chairman.

