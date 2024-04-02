Sen Plang denies budget padding, says NASS added ₦1.5trn for critical issues

Plang, a member of the Senate appropriation committee, who stated this on Monday in Jos while interacting with newsmen, said that the National Assembly passed a budget of 28.77 trillion naira.

The lawmaker stated that President Bola Tinubu, on November 29, 2023, brought before a joint session of the National Assembly a budget of ₦27.2 trillion. He said that at the request of the executive, the National Assembly added about 1.5 trillion to make it ₦28.77 trillion.

“On the request by the executive, we added the said sum because of critical issues such as food security. Hunger had come in as a result of fuel subsidy removal and devaluation of the naira and there was a need for some measures.

“They were not in the initial budget. There was an urgent need to provide additional money for the security agencies to enable them to purchase weapons.

“There are classified expenditures like those for the security agencies that are not captured in the printed budget,’’ he said.

Plang stated that the 10th National Assembly was lucky to be working with President Bola Tinubu, who knows the workings of the legislature, having been a former senator.

According to him, the executive arm was populated with former lawmakers, including the vice president, the chief of staff, the secretary to the government of the federation, and the wife of the president.