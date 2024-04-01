SDP chairman speaks on El-Rufai’s visit to party secretariat

El-Rufai’s visit caused a stir in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as many thought it to be a preliminary move ahead of his speculated defection to the party.

It would be recalled that the former governor played a key role in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

But his recent visits to the former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari have strengthened the speculation that the politician has something up his sleeves ahead of the next general election.

Reacting to this, Gabam, who appeared on a TVC programme ‘Politics on Sunday’ said the ex-governor’s visit to his party’s secretariat indicated the dynamics are changing.

He wondered why Nigerians misinterpreted or interpreted the visit however they liked, adding that his relationship with El-Rufai predates 1999.

Gabam explained that President Tinubu or the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu can visit his party secretariat because they are friends.

“Sometimes when you listen to these debates in the public space, you wonder where the brouhaha is coming from, what is the genesis of it.

“First and foremost, my relationship with Mallam Nasir El Rufai predates 1999, I knew him long before then, and we have been close. Coming to the SDP secretariat, I don’t know why it is so special that people misinterpret or interpret how it suits them. There are a lot of politicians of the APC that have visited me, and other parties have visited me

Will you be surprised if President Bola Tinubu visits SDP? He knows me and I know him. Will you be surprised if the National Security Adviser, who happens to be my brother and friend, visits me? he asked.