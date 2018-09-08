Saraki appoints Onoja as presidential campaign spokesman

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki is not slowing down on his presidential ambition and this is evident with the appointment of Ilemona Onoja as his campaign spokesman.

The appointment of Onoja, a legal practitioner by the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organization was announced by Mohammed Wakil, the campaign office's director general.

On the choice of Onoja as the man for the image laundering job, Wakil said that the legal practitioner has been a very vocal voice in the campaign for good governance.

Wakil also said Onoja had always advocated for the respect for human rights and upholding the principles of the rule of law.

Onoja's appointment, according to Wakil, is to take effect immediately from today, Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Saraki has picked up his presidential nomination form at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but he's yet to submit.

Saraki explains why he should be next president

One of the Presidential aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has explained why he should be voted as Nigeria's next president.

In a recent statement by Hon. Mohammed Wakil, the Director General, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaign Organisation, the Senate President said Nigeria deserves a president, who must have proven capacity, knowledge and capability.

Saraki made this known while in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state during the commencement of his nationwide "Meet the delegates" campaign.