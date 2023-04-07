The sports category has moved to a new website.
'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

Ima Elijah

Festus Keyamo has criticised Chimamanda Adichie over her letter to President Joe Biden of the United States regarding the Nigerian presidential election conducted on February 25.

Festus Keyamo and Chimamanda Adichie
Festus Keyamo and Chimamanda Adichie

The Chief Spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo (SAN), has expressed his dissatisfaction with Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie's letter to President Joe Biden of the United States.

Keyamo, in an article, described Adichie’s letter as “petty” and accused her of being a "bitter supporter of sore losers, posing as ‘concerned citizens’ (but in reality actuated by ethnic politics)."

He also claimed that Adichie's letter lacked credibility, stating that it would not be considered worthy enough for the attention of even a stenographer to an Under Secretary in the US.

In global diplomacy and international relations, Presidents of countries make decisions and take actions about other countries’ affairs based on reports from official and diplomatic sources likely to have been conveyed through well-established channels of communications," Keyamo wrote.

He added that the letter was reflective of a "pathetic colonial mentality," and accused Adichie of seeking validation from a foreign power.

“As for the empirical fallacies contained in the letter, I will not bother myself here with a lengthy response as enough have been said in the last few weeks in respect of those specific issues and all the issues are before our Justices awaiting adjudication," Keyamo wrote.

Adichie's letter, sent on Thursday, April 06, 2023, criticised the Nigerian presidential election conducted on February 25, citing discrepancies and irregularities ignored by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC).

She further warned the President Biden, not to legitimise Nigeria's 2023 presidential election by congratulating its winner, Bola Tinubu.

Adichie's letter to President Biden has sparked a heated debate among Nigerians about the credibility of the election and the role of international actors in Nigerian politics.

