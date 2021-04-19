RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Rivers polls: RSIEC declares PDP overall winners in 23 LGA’s

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the overall winners of the just concluded Local Government Area elections.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections held on April 17, in Rivers state.

Justice George Omereji, the Chairman of RSIEC and the Presiding officer of the concluded election made the declaration at the commission’s secretariat in Port Harcourt,

Omereji announced that PDP won in all the Chairmanship positions and the councillorship seats in the 23 Local Government Areas.

He stated that certificates of return would be issued to the winners on Monday, April 19 at the Commission’s secretariat.

Omereji urged the elected Chairmen and councillors in the 23 local government areas to ensure good governance to the people.

