PDP screens 6 aspirants for Osun governorship election

Adoke said that all the six aspirants who turned out for the screening exercise screened, adding that the screening was transparent and fair.

He said, “We ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective, which is to win the Osun election.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the aspirants that spoke with newsmen shortly after they were screened expressed confidence in the committee and satisfaction with the process, saying they were optimistic of scaling through.

An aspirant, Akin Ogunbiyi, expressed hope that PDP would win Osun, saying the people of the state were waiting for the party to take over power in the state.

Ogunbiyi said that if given the mandate, he would change the narrative of tagging Osun as a state of civil servants, teachers and farmers, to an industrialised state.

“Osun is ready for PDP. When I win the election, my administration will pursue purely agricultural- based industrialisation.

“Osun should be able to feed, if not the entire nation, at least the southwest,” Ogunbiyi said.

Ogunbiyi expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the state in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in recent times, saying that was below expectation.

He stressed the need for free education as well as harnessing the mining sector for the development of the state.

Another aspirant, Omirin Oluseye, who pledged to stay with the party irrespective of the outcome of the party’s primary election, also advised his colleagues to stay and work for the success of the party in Osun.

“As far as I am concerned, I am a party man. I have joined this party since inception and I am one of the founding fathers of this party,” Oluseye said.

On his part, Alhaji Abdulfatai Akinbade, expressed support for a consensus candidate to ensure that a wrong person does not win PDP’s ticket, saying that the party could not afford to lose its chances this time.

Akinbade, who described himself as the most qualified aspirant for the party’s ticket, said he was an experienced politician, administrator, former commissioner and former secretary to the government of the state.

“I know where the shoe pinches. I know every nook and cranny of the state,” he said.

Also, Dele Adeleke, one of the screened aspirants said that the idea of having a consensus candidate was not bad, but the party must do it democratically.